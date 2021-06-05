India vs New Zealand, WTC Final: Virat Kohli & Co. gearing up for first training session in 'perfect setup'

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for their first training session at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, starting on June 18. BCCI took to Twitter on Saturday to tweet the ‘perfect setup' for India’s training.

“Perfect setup for training,” BCCI tweeted with a view of the Ageas Bowl ground. The cricketers are currently putting up at the the Hilton Hotel.





The Virat Kohli-led side landed in England on June 3 and are currently in a three-day mandatory quarantine before starting their training and practice sessions.

If BCCI’s tweet was anything go by then India’s training sessions will likely begin from Sunday. The players, however, will continue to be in quarantine for another 10 days but they will be able to practice and use the gym as the hotel is adjacent to the stadium.

The India squad was in quarantine for 14 days in Mumbai before its departure and is in the middle of another shorter quarantine.

"I had a good sleep...the plan is to quarantine. We have been told that we can't meet each other for three days, so we will be quarantining for that much time," India all-rounder Axar Patel had said in a video posted by the BCCI capturing the team's journey to England via a charter flight.

The men's and women's squads were in the same flight.

After landing in London, the contingent took a two-hour bus journey to Southampton.

India play five Tests against England following the WTC final while the women play a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals against the home team starting June 16.

India's opponents New Zealand, meanwhile, are busy playing a two-match Test series against hosts England.