Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yashasvi Jaiswal buries heated tussle with Mitchell Starc, walks up to DC’s Super Over hero after RR's dramatic choke

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 17, 2025 04:19 PM IST

Mitchell Starc and Yashasvi Jaiswal shared a heartwarming chat after a thrilling contest between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Mitchell Starc pulled off one of the finest clutch performances of the IPL 2025 season, defending nine runs in a tense final over and following it up with a nerveless Super Over masterclass to guide Delhi Capitals to a thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday night. But it was a quiet, heartfelt exchange with Yashasvi Jaiswal after the game that captured just as much attention as the on-field fireworks.

Yashasvi Jaiswal meets Mitchell Starc after DC vs RR(RR)
Yashasvi Jaiswal meets Mitchell Starc after DC vs RR(RR)

“Legend, how are you? Very well done, very well bowled,” Jaiswal was heard telling Starc in a viral clip. It was a striking contrast to the heated duels the two had shared just a few months ago during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where the left-hander had famously sledged Starc with a cheeky, “You’re coming too slow,” in the first Test at Perth.

Starc had the last laugh in that series, dismissing Jaiswal thrice and helping Australia clinch the series 3-1.

But on Wednesday night, there were no mind games; only mutual respect. Starc had just delivered two ice-cold spells under extreme pressure: first, conceding just eight runs in the final over to push the match into a Super Over, and then giving away only 11 runs with two crucial run-outs to strangle the Royals’ chances.

Watch Jaiswal and Starc's chat:

Chasing 189, Rajasthan seemed to have the game in hand with Jaiswal (51 off 37) and Rana (51 off 28) powering a fluent stand. But DC’s bowlers, led by Starc, staged a roaring comeback to tie the contest, restricting RR to 188/4. In the Super Over, Starc’s pinpoint execution and fielding support left the visitors reeling, paving the way for KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs to calmly knock off the 12-run target with two balls to spare.

It was Delhi Capitals’ first win at home this season and their fifth in six matches, taking them to the top of the IPL 2025 table. Royals, meanwhile, continue to struggle in the season, having registered only two wins at the half-way mark in their campaign. They are currently eighth in the points table.

Rajasthan Royals will next face Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on April 19, needing a quick turnaround after a chaotic finish that has already sparked sharp reactions from fans and pundits alike.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of DC Squad, RR Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with DC vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of DC Squad, RR Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with DC vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Yashasvi Jaiswal buries heated tussle with Mitchell Starc, walks up to DC’s Super Over hero after RR's dramatic choke
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On