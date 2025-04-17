Yashasvi Jaiswal buries heated tussle with Mitchell Starc, walks up to DC’s Super Over hero after RR's dramatic choke

Mitchell Starc pulled off one of the finest clutch performances of the IPL 2025 season, defending nine runs in a tense final over and following it up with a nerveless Super Over masterclass to guide Delhi Capitals to a thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday night. But it was a quiet, heartfelt exchange with Yashasvi Jaiswal after the game that captured just as much attention as the on-field fireworks. Yashasvi Jaiswal meets Mitchell Starc after DC vs RR(RR)

“Legend, how are you? Very well done, very well bowled,” Jaiswal was heard telling Starc in a viral clip. It was a striking contrast to the heated duels the two had shared just a few months ago during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where the left-hander had famously sledged Starc with a cheeky, “You’re coming too slow,” in the first Test at Perth.

Starc had the last laugh in that series, dismissing Jaiswal thrice and helping Australia clinch the series 3-1.

But on Wednesday night, there were no mind games; only mutual respect. Starc had just delivered two ice-cold spells under extreme pressure: first, conceding just eight runs in the final over to push the match into a Super Over, and then giving away only 11 runs with two crucial run-outs to strangle the Royals’ chances.

Watch Jaiswal and Starc's chat:

Chasing 189, Rajasthan seemed to have the game in hand with Jaiswal (51 off 37) and Rana (51 off 28) powering a fluent stand. But DC’s bowlers, led by Starc, staged a roaring comeback to tie the contest, restricting RR to 188/4. In the Super Over, Starc’s pinpoint execution and fielding support left the visitors reeling, paving the way for KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs to calmly knock off the 12-run target with two balls to spare.

It was Delhi Capitals’ first win at home this season and their fifth in six matches, taking them to the top of the IPL 2025 table. Royals, meanwhile, continue to struggle in the season, having registered only two wins at the half-way mark in their campaign. They are currently eighth in the points table.

Rajasthan Royals will next face Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on April 19, needing a quick turnaround after a chaotic finish that has already sparked sharp reactions from fans and pundits alike.