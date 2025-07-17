Yashasvi Jaiswal gets stern advice to curb 'aggressive instinct' after Lord's failure: ‘A slight mistake and you’re out’

Yashasvi Jaiswal has received an important piece of advice from an 1983 World Cup winner after three back-to-back dull outings with the bat in the ongoing Test series against England. Jaiswal, who started off with a century at Headingley, failed to make an impact with the bat at Lord's and was dismissed cheaply in both innings for 13 and 0. While the left-hander has generally looked comfortable against England’s bowling attack, his last three failures were a stark contrast to his usual dominance. Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to score big across both innings at Lord's.(PTI)

In the Lord’s Test, Jaiswal couldn’t settle in at the crease, managing just 13 runs in the first innings before falling for a seven-ball duck in the second. His second-innings dismissal, a mistimed pull shot off Jofra Archer, reflected a lapse in shot selection.

Meanwhile, Dilip Vengsarkar, who holds the record of the only overseas batter to get his name on the Lord's honours board thrice, advised Jaiswal to curb his aggressive instincts and play the ball to its merit.

"Jaiswal is a good player with a lot of potential, but he needs to curb his aggressive instincts at times. In Test cricket, you have to play each ball on its merit. A slight mistake and you’re out. Since his hundred, he hasn’t been among the runs, but consistency is key at the highest level. I expect a lot from him in Test cricket," Vengsarkar told RevSportz.

‘Shubman Gill’s skill level has been on display throughout the series'

Vengsarkar further brushed aside some critics' opinion that Shubman Gill’s spat with Zak Crawley had any bearing on his performance at Lord’s. Gill, who perished for 12 in the first innings while chasing a wide one, may have played a rash shot, but Vengsarkar believes it had nothing to do with the altercation. He pointed to Gill’s composed double century at Headingley as evidence of his strong temperament.

"I don’t think so (Incident with Crawley affecting Gill's batting). That incident was something Gill felt very strongly about and he made his feelings clear. But I don’t think it affected his batting at all. He’s a top-class player, and his temperament and skill level have been on display throughout the series. He played superbly at Headingley, and I don’t think the incident at Lord’s had an impact on him," the former batter said.