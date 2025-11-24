Yashasvi Jaiswal glares at the pitch in disgust after ball bites off surface, leads to his dismissal off Simon Harmer

South Africa set up a huge total of 489 runs in the first innings of the second Test match against India in Guwahati. In order to give a strong reply and keep themselves alive in the series, India needed a solid start from their top order, which is exactly what KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were after. The opening pair of India was sceptical and cautious as they stitched together a partnership of 65 runs. KL Rahul’s dismissal to Maharaj broke the partnership and provided the Proteas with the window of opportunity to take a strong hold of the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal after dismissal against South Africa in Guwahati,(@cricket12craze/x.com)

Jaiswal surprised by the pitch

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal continued with his resilient effort and went past his half-century, becoming the first Indian to score a fifty in the series. He was looking all set for a big knock when the Guwahati surface betrayed his defence.

On the third delivery of the 33rd over, Simon Harmer bowled a back-of-a-length delivery at the off stump line. The ball gripped the surface and turned away from the batter. Jaiswal first looked to play a backfoot drive to it, but checked his shot at the last moment. The ball took his outside edge and went to Marco Jansen at backward point. He did not make any mistake in taking the catch.

Jaiswal was left surprised by the way the pitch behaved and was left staring at the spot. His departure brought an undercooked Indian middle-order into the middle. The middle-order batters failed to show resistance, and India lost two more wickets shortly after that. With the pitch deteriorating, the series on the line and vital WTC points at stake, India cannot afford to lose the game. And to come back into the match, they need a special effort from their lower-order batters and then their bowlers in the second innings.

Notably, South Africa won the toss for the game and opted to bat first. India made a good start by picking up six wickets on the first day, while conceding 297 runs. India would have hoped to bundle them out for a manageable total and take a lead in the first innings. However, Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen put in a brilliant show and took the game out of India’s hands. The match now stands at an exciting position with India fighting hard to stay alive.