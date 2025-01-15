Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Mumbai Ranji camp; Rohit Sharma skips training, but spotted jogging at Bandra-Kurla complex

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal joined Mumbai's Ranji Trophy camp on Wednesday, thus confirming his availability for the next round of the tournament. Mumbai will next play against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23 at home. Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma, who practised with the team on Tuesday, skipped the training on Wednesday. India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during play on the last day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(AP)

According to a report in PTI, Jaiswal, who had a decent outing in Australia, scoring 391 runs in five innings, laced with two fifties and a match-winning century in Perth, had a batting stint in the open nets session at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground in the morning.

Meanwhile, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane looked in sublime touch with some powerful flicks off the pads. On the other hand, Shivam Dube took an aggressive route against both fast bowlers and spinners alike during his batting stint with the senior India batter.

Rohit Sharma spotted jogging at Bandra Kurla Complex

The 37-year-old, who batted alongside Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium, did not turn up for the training session on Wednesday. However, in a viral video, he was spotted jogging at the Bandra Kurla Complex. He is expected to resume his training in a day or two.

It is also yet to be seen if Rohit will make himself available for the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, with the right-hander desperate to end his poor run of form in red-ball cricket. Since September, he has managed just 164 runs in eight Tests at 10.93. Of those runs, 31 came during the tour of Australia across five innings, before he stepped back from the playing XI for the final match in Sydney.

"The selectors are expected to announce the squad on January 20, during which they will follow the due process of checking for the availability of every player. Rohit will also be approached around the time for selection," a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official told PTI.