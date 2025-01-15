Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Mumbai Ranji camp; Rohit Sharma skips training, but spotted jogging at Bandra-Kurla complex

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 15, 2025 06:57 PM IST

India captain Rohit Sharma, who practised with the team on Tuesday, skipped the training on Wednesday.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal joined Mumbai's Ranji Trophy camp on Wednesday, thus confirming his availability for the next round of the tournament. Mumbai will next play against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23 at home. Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma, who practised with the team on Tuesday, skipped the training on Wednesday.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during play on the last day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(AP)
India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during play on the last day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(AP)

According to a report in PTI, Jaiswal, who had a decent outing in Australia, scoring 391 runs in five innings, laced with two fifties and a match-winning century in Perth, had a batting stint in the open nets session at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground in the morning.

Meanwhile, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane looked in sublime touch with some powerful flicks off the pads. On the other hand, Shivam Dube took an aggressive route against both fast bowlers and spinners alike during his batting stint with the senior India batter.

Rohit Sharma spotted jogging at Bandra Kurla Complex

The 37-year-old, who batted alongside Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium, did not turn up for the training session on Wednesday. However, in a viral video, he was spotted jogging at the Bandra Kurla Complex. He is expected to resume his training in a day or two.

It is also yet to be seen if Rohit will make himself available for the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, with the right-hander desperate to end his poor run of form in red-ball cricket. Since September, he has managed just 164 runs in eight Tests at 10.93. Of those runs, 31 came during the tour of Australia across five innings, before he stepped back from the playing XI for the final match in Sydney.

"The selectors are expected to announce the squad on January 20, during which they will follow the due process of checking for the availability of every player. Rohit will also be approached around the time for selection," a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official told PTI.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On