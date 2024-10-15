Menu Explore
Yashasvi Jaiswal on verge of staggering feat that no other India ever achieved; sets eyes on elite Dravid, Sehwag record

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 15, 2024 05:37 PM IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal is approaching the key 1500-run mark in this WTC cycle.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has enjoyed a phenomenal start to life as India’s new opener in red-ball cricket, looking in scintillating form as he has racked up an average of 64.05 in 20 innings so far. Jaiswal has already hit the four-digit mark in terms of runs in his career, with 1217 total so far.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal has an average of 64.05 in 11 Test matches.(PTI)
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal has an average of 64.05 in 11 Test matches.(PTI)

The meteoric start to his career means that Jaiswal is now just 283 runs short of reaching the 1500-run mark. He has been India’s highest scorer in this World Test Championship cycle, and stands a chance of being the first player from his country to put up 1500 runs in one WTC cycle.

The highest WTC mark formerly stood with Ajinkya Rahane, who had scored 1159 runs in the previous cycle and was overtaken by Jaiswal during the series against Bangladesh.

In the inaugural cycle of the WTC, Joe Root and Marnus Labuschagne had breached the 1500-run mark, with Labuschagne leading the scoring. The following cycle, four players breached that threshold, with Root and Labuschagne going back-to-back, and joined by Babar Azam and Usman Khawaja.

Joe Root made it three in a row with his massive double century in Multan, and Jaiswal sits right behind him in second place this time around. No player has succeeded in achieving 2000 runs in a single WTC cycle, although Jaiswal could reach that milestone if he maintains his pace over the remainder of the Tests in India’s schedule.

Another record Jaiswal could eye

Jaiswal is also partway to 2000 Test runs, and has a chance to be the quickest Indian player to reach that mark. The record is currently held jointly by Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, who did so in 40 innings.

Jaiswal had bumper series against the West Indies and England to help boost his numbers, and will have three Tests against New Zealand to try and reach his mark before travelling to a difficult challenge in Australia at the end of this year.

Jaiswal and the Indian team prepare to host New Zealand in the first of three Tests, beginning in Bangalore on October 16, with WTC finals qualification on the line.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
