Yashasvi Jaiswal pin-points Rohit Sharma's 'alag level' game-awareness that helped youngster notch 700+ runs vs England

Young India batting star YashasvI Jaiswal took the cricketing world by storm with his incredible performances in the recently concluded Test series against England. The southpaw blew away the English bowling attack with his own attacking brand of cricket. He smashed 712 runs in 5 Test matches which included two double centuries. In the absence of senior stars like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, Jaiswal displayed his class and took the onus on himself to lead the charge with the bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up on playing under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma have turned into a formidable opening duo for India in red-ball cricket. Jaiswal made his debut for India on the West Indies tour last year as he started his career as an opener after Shubman Gill demoted himself to number 3.

The 22-year-old opened up on playing under Rohit's leadership and hailed him for backing the young players throughout the five-match series. However, he refused to disclose some special moments with him.

"It’s so good to have him there inside the dressing room. It has been great to play under him. There are a lot of moments which I don’t want to disclose at the moment. Let it be with me. The way he backed players throughout this journey, the way he talks, the way he bats. Whatever happens, he will be there to stand by you. I think it’s incredible to see that in your leader. I will keep learning from him," Jaiswal told Indian Express.

Though Jaiswal was the leading run-getter in the series but he received some valuable tips from Rohit from the other end throughout five matches which helped him pile up big scores.

When asked about the chatter between him and Rohit when he asked him to not play square-drive against Shoaib Bashir and Joe Root, Jaiswal said that the Indian skipper's game awareness is next level.

"He came and told me that in that moment that shot is not on, it will be better to hit straight. So I was trying to hit straight. I must tell you nothing misses his eyes. He knows everything. That is the biggest quality. He is aware of things and what is going on. Alag level hai, it’s so fun to be around him," he added.