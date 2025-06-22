Yashasvi Jaiswal put through isolated slip-catching session after costly drop robs Jasprit Bumrah of Ollie Pope's wicket

Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen putting in extra work at the slip cordon ahead of Day 3 of the Headingley Test, engaging in a solitary slip-catching drill session before the players took the field for the game's resumption. The individual effort appeared to be a direct response to the costly drop he shelled on Day 2, a key moment that could have altered the course of England’s innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal taking part in slip-catching practice ahead of Day 3 of the 1st Test(JioHotstar)

On a day when Jasprit Bumrah once again rose as India’s standout bowler, producing relentless spells that ripped through England’s top order, Jaiswal’s missed opportunity stood out sharply. Bumrah had already sent both openers, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, packing, and was on the brink of a third when Ollie Pope edged one straight to second slip.

The chance went straight to Jaiswal, but the ball spilt out of his hands. Bumrah’s reaction, hiding his face under his cap, told the story of a bowler let down after crafting yet another breakthrough. The miss cost India heavily; Pope was playing on 60 when he was dropped, and the batter eventually went on to smash a century on the same day.

Poor fielding performance on Day 2

Jaiswal's wasn’t the only blemish in India’s fielding effort. Earlier in the day, Ben Duckett had offered a life on 15 when he punched one to point, only for Ravindra Jadeja to grass the chance. Duckett made India pay by combining with Pope for a 124-run stand that steadied England’s innings after a shaky start. The sloppiness extended beyond missed catches, too; there were overthrows, misfields, and sluggish movement near the fence.

That context makes Jaiswal’s early morning practice all the more telling. Still only a few Tests old, the youngster appears determined not to let the mistake cast a shadow on his century in the first innings. Jaiswal smashed 101, which laid a solid batting foundation, eventually led by Shubman Gill's (147) and Rishabh Pant's (134) centuries, too.

However, the side suffered a late-innings collapse to be bowled out for 471. Pope was dismissed early on Day 3 of the Test, nicking a delivery outside off from Prasidh Krishna for an easy catch for Rishabh Pant.