Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals chat with Shubman Gill after missing out on century, opens up on not playing for India at T20WC

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal made a terrific return to T20I cricket for India, hitting a cracking 93 against Zimbabwe in the fourth match of the series and securing a 10-wicket win. Joining the squad in Zimbabwe after being part of the victorious T20I World Cup winning squad in West Indies, Jaiswal got a start in the 3rd T20I but got out for 36. However, he committed no such error in the subsequent game, playing a fine knock. With India looking to wrap up the win without losing any wickets, Jaiswal, looking set for his maiden T20I hundred, missed out on the landmark, with captain Shubman Gill getting the team over the line. Yashasvi Jaiswal (C) was left stranded on 93.(AFP)

Gill's tactics in finishing the game and not allowing Jaiswal to complete his century raised many eyebrows, but the young left-arm batter wasn't disturbed by it. In fact, Jaiswal revealed that the only conversation he was having with his captain was how to wind up the game quickly and win by 10 wickets.

"I really enjoyed playing today. It was an amazing experience with Shubman. Of course, whenever I play for India, I feel proud. We were thinking about how to finish the game and make sure to win it for the team. The only thought running through our mind was to get the game over with and win by no wickets lost," Jaiswal said in a unique first which saw him take questions from the Harare crowd.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's first game for India in nearly 4 months

The 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe was Jaiswal's first for India after four months. Jaiswal last starred in the Test series against England in March, finishing it with over 700 runs. He then endured a surprisingly lacklustre IPL 2024 season with Rajasthan Royals but was selected in India's T20 World Cup squad of 15. However, barring the warm-up tie against Bangladesh, Jaiswal did not play a single match, with Virat Kohli opening for India with Rohit Sharma. While the disappointment is imminent, Jaiswal is ready to trade it with the outcome of India emerging as the world champions.

"I just enjoyed my process and being part of the champion Indian team. I learnt a lot, and I was really excited that whenever I got a chance, I would try my best. Make sure that I am contributing and winning the game for my team," said the 22-year-old young Indian batting sensation.

Although Jaiswal, like some of his Indian teammates, did not play any domestic cricket in between, he stressed on the importance of going back to the roots. "Playing domestic helps a lot. There are a lot of advantages. You can prepare and get ready for the matches. Domestic games are really important for us. We really enjoy playing it," added Jaiswal, who has scored 2873 runs – with 12 centuries and six fifties – from 28 First-Class matches in his career.