Yashasvi Jaiswal the most popular pick by Australia stars as Smith, Starc and co. asked to name next Indian ‘superstar’

India gear up for a packed home season starting on September 19, as the side takes on Bangladesh in the first of two Tests in Chennai. While the immediate focus is on the two Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, there's no denying that a major spotlight is already towards the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year. Yashasvi Jaiswal during the series against England

The five-match Test series between India and Australia, kicking off on November 22 in Perth, is set to reignite one of cricket's fiercest rivalries. For India, the series is crucial not just in terms of the World Test Championship but also for scripting a new record Down Under – clinching a hat-trick of Test series wins.

Amidst the buildup, a host of Australian cricket stars were asked a rather interesting question: which Indian cricketer will rise to prominence in the coming years?

As India's talent pool continues to deepen, it’s clear that two names stand out above the rest – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. These two young stars have already made their mark on the international stage, and they received recognition from Australian cricketers during a chat on Star Sports.

Several prominent Australian players, including Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Marnus Labuschagne, have been vocal in their admiration of Jaiswal's talent. Labuschagne, in particular, has kept a close eye on the left-handed opener, stating that Jaiswal looks like a “proper cricketer for all formats.”

However, Gill has also garnered considerable attention, with the likes of Cameron Green and Travis Head tipping him to be a future leader for India. Gill is currently India's vice-captain in white-ball formats.

Gill vs Jaiswal

At just 24, Shubman Gill has already played 25 Test matches, scoring four centuries and six half-centuries, solidifying his place in the team’s top order. His first-class career further cements his credentials, with 12 centuries and consistent performances.

On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s meteoric rise has captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide. Despite having only played nine Test matches, Jaiswal has made a staggering impact, boasting a batting average of 68.53 and three centuries. His first-class statistics are even more impressive, with 12 centuries in just 25 matches and an eye-watering average of 72.80.

As India embark on a busy cricketing schedule, the form of Gill and Jaiswal will be vital in the longest format, especially with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy looming large.