Yashasvi Jaiswal's audacious payback on Jofra Archer leaves England pacer 'fuming with anger': 'He may be smiling but…'

Manchester witnessed episode two of the face-off between IPL teammates Jofra Archer and Yashasvi Jaiswal. At Lord's, in the third Test, the returning Archer dismissed Jaiswal in both innings, but in the fourth game, it was the India opener who came out on top in the contest that left the fast bowler "fuming in anger." Yashasvi Jaiswal being greeted by Jofra Archer as the former returns to the pavilion after his dismissal on day one of the fourth Test(PTI)

After Archer's twin dismissals in the third Test, Jaiswal showed caution against his Rajasthan Royals teammate, who tempted him with deliveries outside the off stump. In fact, not until the eighth ball he faced against Archer, did Jaiswal score a run, which was shortly followed by a lucky boundary in the 24th over.

Archer banged a shorter delivery as Jaiswal was caught by surprise. He arched back immediately, in an attempt to evade, but kept his bat hanging up as the ball took the bottom edge and flew over the slip cordon for a boundary.

Archer could do nothing but smile at Jaiswal. Former England captain Mike Atherton, who was in the commentary box, said: "Jofra Archer might be smiling on the outside, but inside he's fuming with anger."

England on top after 2nd session on Day 1

If the opening session on Day 1 in Manchester belonged to India, after the openers - KL Rahul and Jaiswal - stitched an unbeaten 94 runs, England crawled back into the game after Lunch with three quick dismissals.

Chris Woakes opened the gates after he found the outside edge of Rahul, while Liam Dawson got the batter of Jaiswal. Later, Ben Stokes exacted the perfect revenge following the pre-match drama in the press conference from Shubman Gill as he dismissed the Indian skipper, who was welcomed by loud boos in Manchester, shortly before Tea. India were 149 for three after the end of the second session.

England currently lead the series 2-1 after winning the heated third Test at Lord’s by 22 runs.