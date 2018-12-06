Yasir Shah breaks 82-year-old record during third Test against New Zealand

Yasir Shah became the fastest to take 200 Test wickets after dismissing William Somerville on Day 4 of the third Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The leg-spinner, who has broken Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett’s record, achieved the feat in 33 Tests. Grimmett took his 200th wicket in his 36th Test in 1936.

Two years ago, India’s premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on track to break Grimmett’s milestone, but fell short of the record by just one match.

The leg-spinner earlier became the first bowler since Anil Kumble to pick up 10 wickets in a single day during the second Test against New Zealand in Dubai. Shah returned with figures of 8/41 in the first innings and 2/65 in the second innings (follow-on) on day three of the Dubai Test.

On the next day, the 32-year-old picked up four more victims to take his Test wickets tally to 195 in 32 matches. The Test series is currently tied at 1-1 after New Zealand won the first Test and Pakistan clinched the second Test.

Following Grimmett and Ashwin, Australia’s Dennis Lillee (38 Tests), Pakistan’s Waqar Younis (38 Tests) and South Africa’s Dale Steyn (39 Tests) held the top five spots in the list of fastest to 200 wickets before Yasir Shah achieved the milestone.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 12:12 IST