close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / 'You just got to laugh': Usman Khawaja calls out ICC in brutal ‘double standards’ dig in social media post

'You just got to laugh': Usman Khawaja calls out ICC in brutal ‘double standards’ dig in social media post

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 25, 2023 06:18 PM IST

On Sunday, ICC had rejected Usman Khawaja's latest application to raise awareness over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

A day after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Australia opener Usman Khawaja's latest application to raise awareness over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where he requested to display a picture of a dove and an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the Boxing Day Test match against Pakistan on Sunday, the batter took to social media to call out cricket's apex body and outline their "double standards" over the issue.

Usman Khawaja points out ICC's "double standards" in social media post
Usman Khawaja points out ICC's "double standards" in social media post

Khawaja was earlier barred from wearing shoes that had the messages “all lives are equal” and “freedom is a human right” in the first Test match against Pakistan last week and was then charged by ICC for wearing a black armband during the Perth clash. He had, however, later clarified that it was due to a "personal bereavement" and that he would challenge the decision before revealing that he wouldn't do the same in the MCG Test match.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ: '...jawab milega uska': Rohit Sharma's cheeky response to query on 2024 T20 World Cup captaincy breaks the internet

The Aussie batter felt that instead of written messages, he would be allowed to display a picture, of a black dove with an olive branch - a symbol of peace - in the next Test match. He, in fact, had the picture on display on both his bat and shoes during the training nets on Sunday in Melbourne, but the request to carry out the same in an international game was denied.

Disappointed at ICC's stance, he took to Instagram on Monday to highlight the "double standards" and "inconsistency" in following their regulations. He uploaded a video with Kanye West’s ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’ in the background and captioned it: “Merry Christmas everybody. Sometimes you just gotta laugh. Cya at Boxing Day! #inconsistent #doublestandards.”

The video had images of his teammate Marnus Labuschagne with an eagle and bible verse on his bat and South Africa all-rounder Keshav Maharaj with the 'Om' symbol (in generic Devanagari symbol) on his bat.

Earlier in the day, Australia captain Pat Cummins, in the pre-game presser at the MCG, was asked about his opinion on the Khawaja saga and he backed his teammate saying that his messages weren't "very offensive”.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of the application, but I think it is pretty vanilla, a dove,” Cummins said. “We really support Uzzy, I think he’s standing up for what he believes and I think he’s doing it really respectfully. All lives are equal and I don’t think that’s very offensive, and I’d say the same about the dove. That’s Uzzy. He can hold his head high the way he’s gone about it, but there’s rules in place, so I believe the ICC have said they’re not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you’ve got to accept it.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out