Home / Cricket / 'You played just 26 Tests, whereas I played 40. And still you're trying to teach me?'': Ex-Pakistan coach's shocker

'You played just 26 Tests, whereas I played 40. And still you're trying to teach me?'': Ex-Pakistan coach's shocker

cricket
Updated on Feb 07, 2023 01:42 PM IST

Amid reports that Mickey Arthur is set to join Pakistan as the team's 'online coach', a former Pakistan support staff member has come out and blasted the players for not respecting the authorities.

Pakistan's cricketers walk back after the end of day's play last year(Getty)
Pakistan's cricketers walk back after the end of day's play last year(Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Amid reports that Mickey Arthur is set to join Pakistan as the team's 'online coach', a former Pakistan support staff member has come out and blasted the players for not respecting the authorities. Over the years, the relations between Pakistan's players and coaches haven't always been a bed of roses. There have been instances when the likes of Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq and Arthur himself haven't seen eye-to-eye with players and vice-versa, and while this is nothing new with international teams, the frequency with which the episodes have come out in public is concerning.

Weighing in on the topic, Sikander Bakht, a former national selector who also worked as a support staff member with the senior Pakistan men's team, has accused the players for treating their own coaches unfairly as compared to those who come from overseas. Explaining why Pakistan coaches are always under pressure, Bakht recalled an incident involving him and a cricketer which highlighted then frosty image of a coach in the eyes of a player in Pakistan.

Also Read - 'Shami was having mutton rice. Shastri said 'Bloody hell; will you satiate your hunger here itself or...'': Ex-India coach

"I had once tried to tell a Pakistan player when I was involved with the Pakistan team. He said, 'You have just played 26 Tests for Pakistan. I have played 40. You are trying to teach me? I am saying this on oath'. This is the approach of players. You think a cricketer can go and say something to Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan? The players behave well with foreign coaches. Take Mickey Arthur, he hasn't played a single international game but he is good with man management. Because he's a foreigner, they are scared of him," Bakht told Geo News.

The legendary Wasim Akram had recently issued a statement which further underlines the same. Asked if Akram would ever step up to become Pakistan's head coach, the former captain replied with a resounding 'no', whole adding that coaches in the country are not just criticised but are abused too. History has it that no Pakistan coach has lasted for tenures as long as say a Ravi Shastri or Justin Langer or even a Rahul Dravid, and as Bakht pointed out, it has to do with lack of decency or even a simple acknowledgment by the players towards them.

"We have had a lot of coaches from Pakistan. Be it Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq, Mohammad Yousuf – but they couldn't handle. I will take an example of a player without taking his name, who works with me on Geo. He told me that he prays every day that he is not given any role with PCB. There are so many difficulties and pressure there that I pray in every Namaz that I don't be given a job with PCB," he added.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
mickey arthur pakistan cricket team pakistan cricket + 1 more
mickey arthur pakistan cricket team pakistan cricket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out