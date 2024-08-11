‘You used the word 'match-fixing'...': Pakistan captain Shan Masood's point-blank reply to reporter during PC

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood firmly dismissed any allegations of match-fixing within the team as they prepare for their two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The rumours of discord and grouping in the dressing room have been swirling ever since Pakistan's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup, fueling speculation about potential misconduct. Shan Masood during press conference(PCB)

Masood, however, was quick to shut down such claims, emphasising the team's unity and focus on their upcoming challenges.

During a press conference ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh, Masood was asked about his message to the team following Arshad Nadeem's historic gold medal at the Olympics. The journalist drew a parallel between Nadeem's achievement and the rewards of bringing glory to the nation, suggesting that such honours far outweigh any gains from illicit activities like match-fixing.

In response, Masood highlighted the importance of integrity and pride in representing Pakistan, urging his players to be inspired by Nadeem's success and to continue striving for excellence on the field.

“I won't ever question anyone's intentions. You used the word 'match-fixing'. In this cricket setup, I don't think there is anything that points fingers towards that. I won't ever agree to this,” Masood said.

“Secondly, you can't mix formats. The World Cup is in the past. You have to look forward. This is a Test team. Even in the last series, we played good cricket but couldn't win. Now, we have a good opportunity in the home series, we have to play our style of cricket and win matches for Pakistan.”

Masood on Arshad Nadeem

Nadeem clinched a gold medal in men's javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics, breaking the Games record for the highest throw in the event (92.97). Masood called Nadeem a “national hero.”

“As you spoke about Arshad Nadeem, he’s a national hero. What he’s achieved now it has further catapulted him to a greater stature and we’re very happy about that. We’ll take inspiration from Arshad Nadeem’s success and hope to bring in more glory for Pakistan,” the Pakistan Test captain said.