‘You’ve officially lost it’: Mitchell Johnson trolls David Warner over latest video

The coronavirus pandemic has put live sports events into a standstill. Several cricketers are posting videos about their activities on social media to engage their fans. Meanwhile, Australian cricketer David Warner has joined video-sharing app Tik Tok and has been posting several hilarious videos with his family. The Covid-19 lockdown has brought out the side of Warner, that the world has never seen.

Warner posted a video on Instagram where he is seen grooving on a hip hop song. This prompted a response from Warner’s former Australian teammate, Mitchell Johnson who trolled him.

“I would say you’ve officially lost it but not sure you ever had it Bull,” Johnson commented on Warner’s video.

Warner has been one of the most destructive batsmen in the past decade. Even though he started primarily as a T20 expert and even debuted for Australia without playing first-class cricket, Warner has established himself as an accomplished batter in all forms of the game for his country. However, due to various controversies and break in cricket, Warner has missed a substantial amount of action during his peak.

He is now looking to make the most of his time and has set a target for himself. Warner has an ultimate goal in his mind and that is the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“As the legs get older time will tell. At the moment I’m feeling as fit as a fiddle and if I can keep running between wickets as well as I have done, who knows. That (2023 ODI) World Cup is the ultimate goal,” Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The 33-year-old also talked about his fitness, saying that he feels in shape and would like to continue playing all formats for some time. Warner, however, did hint that he might look to step away from the shortest format of the game after ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India to give a chance to the youngsters.