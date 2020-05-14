No sixes in the last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s ‘play along the ground’ statement

cricket

Greg Chappell is a name in Indian cricket that everyone would like to forget. His stint as head coach was marred in controversy as most of the cricketers have lamented his ways and strategy at that time. His issues with former captain Sourav Ganguly are well-known and in the past few years other cricketers have also come out to lambast the Aussie great. However, recently Chappell was in the news as he talked about MS Dhoni’s early days in the national team.

Chappell had stated in an interview that he used to advise the young Dhoni to play along the ground more instead of trying to hit every ball to the boundary. That interview prompted a strong response from Harbhajan Singh, who said that the former coach was playing different games.

Now, Yuvraj Singh has also come out and talked about the statement, inferring that Chappell asked both Dhoni and him to not hit any sixes in the last 10 overs.

Ganguly wasn’t the only one who had his issues with the former Australian batsman. India off-spinner Harbhajan on Wednesday termed Chappell’s era as the worst days of Indian cricket.

Responding to a Hindustantimes.com article, Harbhajan tweeted: “He asked Dhoni to play along the ground coz coach was hitting everyone out the park.. He was playing different games.” He followed his tweet with a hashtag #worstdaysofindiancricketundergreg.

Chappell who became India’s head coach in May 2005, quit in 2007 just two days after claiming he won’t. Chappell had sent out an email to BCCI on April 2007 to announce his sudden resignation.

Under Chappell India bowed out of the group stages off the ODI World Cup 2007 but also had the record of winning the most number of ODIs while chasing at that time.