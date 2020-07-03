Younis Khan brought a knife to my throat in Brisbane: Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower narrates shocking incident

cricket

There have been many fiery rivalries in cricket which have even led to heated arguments on and off the field. The ‘Gentleman’s Game’ as it is often called, cricket has also experienced moments of outbursts as players compete to in a competitive environment representing their country. One such incident was recently shared by former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower.

The Zimbabwean cricket great has revealed that former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan once held a knife to his throat when he tried to offer him some advice.

Flower was asked during a conversation with brother Andy and host Neil Manthorp on the ‘Following On Cricket Podcast’ about tricky characters he had to coach during his career and he came up with this incident.

“Younis Khan… quite tough to master,” said Flower said.

“I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test, at breakfast, I tried to give him a bit of batting advice ... But he didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene.

“Yeah, it’s been interesting. But that’s part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am,” Flower said.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced that they are appointing former captain Younis Khan as national team’s batting coach and Mushtaq Ahmed as a spin bowling coach for the upcoming tour of England. Younis is a legend of cricket after scoring more than 10000 runs for Pakistan in Test cricket while also becoming the best batsman in ICC rankings. He announced his retirement from cricket in 2017. He is currently touring England, where he would try to improve the batting department of the Pakistan cricket team.