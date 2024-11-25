'Your speed gun requires urgent servicing': Former IND pacer hits out at Manjrekar for his '120kmph' bowlers remark

Former India pacer Vinay Kumar snapped at Sanjay Manjrekar after the latter referred to him as a '120kmph' bowler during commentary on Day 3 of the ongoing Perth Test between India and Australia. It all happened during a discussion on pace bowlers and pitches in India. While chatting with Mark Nicholas and Russel Arnold, Manjrekar ended up saying that 'medium pacers' like Vinay Kumar topped the bowling charts because of the amount of grass on the surface during domestic matches. Vinay Kumar didn't hold back in his response to Sanjay Manjrekar for his '120kmph' bowlers remark(AP and Getty Images)

"But I think that's gone, but what it also did was medium pacers like the Vinay Kumars, with no disrespect to him, were topping the wicket-taking charts because all they needed to do with grass on the pitch was put the ball at 120 kmph in the right area, and they got wicket," Manjrekar said on air.

Vinay Kumar has finally reacted to this statement of Manjrekar on air, saying that he has more than 100 IPL wickets and that he takes "pride" in his achievements.

Taking to X, Vinay Kumar wrote, "Sanjay bhai with due respect, your speed gun requires urgent servicing.

120KMPH. Seriously? With God’s grace I take pride in my achievements, I am contented, satisfied and happy with my life."

"Medium pacer like Vinay Kumar has worked really hard to become the 1st Indian fast bowler to take 100 IPL wickets also played for the country in all the formats. I take pride in my bowling. Anyways best wishes and regards," he added.

Shami calls out Manjrekar

This is not the first time that a cricketer has called out Manjrekar. Earlier, India speedster Mohammed Shami had also hit out at the former India batter when the latter said that the pacer would witness a dip in his price tag in the IPL auction, considering his history with injuries.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shami said, "Baba ki jai hoooooo. Thoda sa gyan apne future k lie bhi bacha loo kaam ayega Sanjay G? Kisi ko future janna ho to sir se mile."

Earlier, Sanjay Manjrekar also had a feud with Ravindra Jadeja after the former referred to the all-rounder as a 'bits and pieces' cricketer during the 2019 World Cup.

Jadeja had then taken to social media to say the former India batter suffers from "verbal diarrhoea."

"Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar," Jadeja had said then.