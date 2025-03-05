Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'You're the set batter. Be there till the end and let me…': KL Rahul's exact words which Virat Kohli ignored

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 05, 2025 11:02 AM IST

KL Rahul explained the reason behind the viral reaction as he disclosed his chat with Virat Kohli before the dismissal.

Not often do we see a player or a teammate give a piece of mind to Virat Kohli for an on-field error. But on Monday, in India's semifinal clash against Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium, KL Rahul was seen visibly angry and frustrated at Kohli for throwing away his wicket, where he stood just 16 runs short of a second century in the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter later explained the reason behind the viral reaction as he disclosed his chat with Kohli before the dismissal.

KL Rahul was not happy with Virat Kohli throwing away is wicket
KL Rahul was not happy with Virat Kohli throwing away is wicket

When Rahul walked out to bat at No. 6, India needed 86 off 90 balls on the tricky Dubai track. With almost a run-a-ball required in the chase of 264, the 32-year-old devised a simple plan. Speaking to Star Sports after the match, he revealed that he told Kohli to concentrate on strike rotation, given that he was the set batter, while he could take on the aggressive route against the bowling attack.

Rahul stuck to his plan. After negating the early pressure, he smashed three boundaries in three overs after the final drinks break. However, Kohli went against the plan in the 43rd over and lost his wicket, sparking Rahul's viral "Maar raha tha na" reaction.

"When I walked in and when I played ten-12 balls, I told him that you're the batter that needs to go on and be there till the end, and let me try and hit or let me try and take one chance an over," Rahul said of his chat with Kohli. "Because we only needed 6 runs an over. But 6 runs an over on that wicket seemed like 8-8.5. So, you had to take one chance an over, one boundary or one six.

"So, I told him that I will do that and why don't you just rotate the strike and be there because you're the set batter and it might be harder [for me]. If you get out another batter comes, it becomes a lot harder. But yeah, he felt like it was in his range to hit and yeah, he didn't time it well."

Kohli admits mistake

After collecting the Player of the Match award for his 84-run knock, Kohli admitted that he did not follow his usual template.

"The time that I got out, the plan was to get 20 more and try and finish it off in a couple of overs. Usually that's the template I follow but sometimes you can't execute things how you want to. It's all dependant on the conditions, the pitch tells me how the cricket needs to be played and then I just switch on and play accordingly," he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On