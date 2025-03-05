'You're the set batter. Be there till the end and let me…': KL Rahul's exact words which Virat Kohli ignored

Not often do we see a player or a teammate give a piece of mind to Virat Kohli for an on-field error. But on Monday, in India's semifinal clash against Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium, KL Rahul was seen visibly angry and frustrated at Kohli for throwing away his wicket, where he stood just 16 runs short of a second century in the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter later explained the reason behind the viral reaction as he disclosed his chat with Kohli before the dismissal. KL Rahul was not happy with Virat Kohli throwing away is wicket

When Rahul walked out to bat at No. 6, India needed 86 off 90 balls on the tricky Dubai track. With almost a run-a-ball required in the chase of 264, the 32-year-old devised a simple plan. Speaking to Star Sports after the match, he revealed that he told Kohli to concentrate on strike rotation, given that he was the set batter, while he could take on the aggressive route against the bowling attack.

Rahul stuck to his plan. After negating the early pressure, he smashed three boundaries in three overs after the final drinks break. However, Kohli went against the plan in the 43rd over and lost his wicket, sparking Rahul's viral "Maar raha tha na" reaction.

"When I walked in and when I played ten-12 balls, I told him that you're the batter that needs to go on and be there till the end, and let me try and hit or let me try and take one chance an over," Rahul said of his chat with Kohli. "Because we only needed 6 runs an over. But 6 runs an over on that wicket seemed like 8-8.5. So, you had to take one chance an over, one boundary or one six.

"So, I told him that I will do that and why don't you just rotate the strike and be there because you're the set batter and it might be harder [for me]. If you get out another batter comes, it becomes a lot harder. But yeah, he felt like it was in his range to hit and yeah, he didn't time it well."

Kohli admits mistake

After collecting the Player of the Match award for his 84-run knock, Kohli admitted that he did not follow his usual template.

"The time that I got out, the plan was to get 20 more and try and finish it off in a couple of overs. Usually that's the template I follow but sometimes you can't execute things how you want to. It's all dependant on the conditions, the pitch tells me how the cricket needs to be played and then I just switch on and play accordingly," he said.