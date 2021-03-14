'You've got to take out the old blood who can't get that strike rate up': Hogg suggests changes for India in 2nd T20I
- India vs England: Brad Hogg weighed in on the bigger picture, explaining how it's time for India to bank more on their youngsters.
After they went down to England comprehensively in the first T20I on Friday, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels India need to change their Playing XI and bolster their batting up front. Hogg reckons it may not be a bad idea for India to open the batting with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and leave out Shikhar Dhawan. The suggestion stems from the belief that Kohli opening the innings along with Rahul can give India the early momentum they need at the top of the order.
“What I’ve come up with the batting line up for India coming in against this England line up is Rahul opening with Virat Kohli. Kohli is a little bit conservative and he likes to time the ball so get him in that Powerplay with the six overs, where he can pierce the infield. He doesn’t come in and have to face the slower bowlers after six overs, or there could be a chance there where he just pushed it around and takes his time against spin,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.
For the all-important No. 3 position, Hogg feels India should give Ishan Kishan a chance, believing that the young batsman can fare well against the pace of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Jordan. With Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya to follow in the middle order, Hogg is confident that this combination of youngsters in the team can work wonders for India.
“I’d have Kishan come in at No. 3 because of his aggressiveness and his success against quick bowlers over 140, and then I’ll keep Iyer, Pant and Hardik in this line up. Now they want to play an aggressive brand of cricket. They want to change their tactics because they’re up against a good team in T20 cricket,” Hogg added.
Hogg weighed in on the bigger picture, explaining how it's time for India to bank more on their youngsters. Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are the two uncapped batsmen in India's squad, and Hogg feels the 'new blood' should be tried out given the T20 World Cup lined up later this year, followed by back-to-back ICC events in 2022 and 2023.
“You’ve got to change your line-up, you’ve got to take out the old blood who can’t get that strike rate up. Bring in the new blood who can and have delivered in IPL. Give them the opportunity right now before the World Cup because if Ishan can deliver, then you’ve got Iyer and Pant, both of whom are very good against pace and Hardik Pandya at the bottom there to finish off the innings,” Hogg pointed out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India Ka Apna Mantra': IPL 2021 campaign launched
- The IPL 2021 will return to India and will begin on April 9.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remaining three T20Is between India and England to be played behind closed doors
- The remaining three T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
- India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laxman explains why Virat Kohli is 'such an important player for Indian cricket'
- The run-machine had a few setbacks in the past month where he accumulated three ducks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prithvi Shaw is ready for the next step, with a little help from Greg Chappell
- The former Australian great gave crucial inputs after Shaw's failures during India's tour of Australia. The Mumbai batsman put those lessons to work with a record 827 runs in eight games at the Vijay Hazare trophy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's just about hitting that next ball for four or six'
- Sanjay Manjrekar feels the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are not worried about losing their wicket and instead focus on backing their instincts to get results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fined for slow over-rate in second T20I against England
- Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's not easy to bat in a carefree and fearless fashion in your debut match'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He believes in sixes, not fours': Raja delighted with Kishan's fifty on debut
- India vs England: Ramiz Raja was enthralled watching Ishan Kishan bat, believing India did the right thing handing debuts to proven IPL performers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana: Congratulatory messages pour in for the couple
- Ever since Jasprit Bumrah was granted leave from India's Test squad ahead of the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad, rumours about his marriage began to do multiple rounds across all social media platforms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We have begun a new journey together': Bumrah ties the knot in Goa - See pics
- Before the fourth Test against England, Bumrah was relieved from India's squad due to personal reasons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior players kept positive team environment: Mumbai coach Powar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's massive for cricket and Chennai': Ngidi on being overwhelmed by MSD's aura
- IPL 2021: Lungi Ngidi, who made his IPL debut in 2018 under MS Dhoni, revealed how he was blown away by the skipper's aura, one that literally gave him goosebumps.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More money doesn't mean ball suddenly swings more or wicket is greener: Cummins
- IPL 2021: Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping INR 15.50 crore at the 2020 IPL auction, admitted he felt the weight of the hefty price tag.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To beat India in their own backyard is a massive achievement': Graeme Smith
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox