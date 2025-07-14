Search Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
Yuvraj, Raina, Gayle, De Villiers to light up World Championship of Legends

ANI |
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 06:18 PM IST

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers, and Shikhar Dhawan, among others, will return to the spotlight in the World Championship of Legends. 

Former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers, and Shikhar Dhawan, among others who will return to the spotlight in the World Championship of Legends, a premier T20 tournament uniting global legends for an unmissable showdown.

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers, and Shikhar Dhawan, among others, will return to the spotlight in the World Championship of Legends. (PTI)
Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers, and Shikhar Dhawan, among others, will return to the spotlight in the World Championship of Legends. (PTI)

From 18th July to 2nd August 2025, across four iconic UK venues, the WCL brings fans an epic blend of nostalgia, fierce rivalries, and world-class entertainment.

This season features an all-star line-up including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Brett Lee, Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sir Alastair Cook, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and more, as per a press release from WCL.

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO of the World Championship of Legends, stated as quoted by WCL press release, "WCL is where nostalgia meets world-class competition. It's an honour to bring these legends back to the field and reignite the passion of fans across generations. This season will be unforgettable."

Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board, the WCL is more than just a tournament -- it's a tribute to the game's golden era. Fans can catch all the action - LIVE on Star Sports & FanCode from 18th July to 2nd August, every day at 5 PM & 9 PM IST.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / Yuvraj, Raina, Gayle, De Villiers to light up World Championship of Legends
Follow Us On