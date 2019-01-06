 Yuvraj, Sehwag lead birthday wishes for Kapil Dev
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Yuvraj, Sehwag lead birthday wishes for Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev, who led India to their first-ever World Cup win in 1983, turns 60 today.

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2019 17:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kapil Dev,Yuvraj Singh,Virender Sehwag
File image of Yuvraj Singh and Kapil Dev.(Twitter)

Kapil Dev, who led India to their first-ever World Cup win in 1983, turns 60 today. The fast bowling all-rounder picked up 434 wickets and scored 5,248 runs in 131 Test matches. The Haryana cricketer notched 3,783 runs and took 253 wickets in 225 ODIs. Kapil Dev, who played international cricket for over 15 years, is known as one of the greatest all-rounders of his era along with Imran Khan, Ian Botham and Richard Hadlee.

Indian cricket stars such as Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag led the way in wishing the former India captain.

Earlier, Kapil Dev expressed his displeasure in the manner Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji tried to stall WV Raman’s appointment as the coach of the Indian women’s team.

A committee headed by Kapil Dev along with Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad interviewed a host of candidates including World Cup winning India coach Gary Kirsten and Venkatesh Prasad before zeroing in on former opener Raman.

Edulji has repeatedly questioned the process of appointment, calling it illegal as it did not have her approval, and also tried to stall Raman’s appointment letter before it got approval from COA chief Vinod Rai.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 17:31 IST

tags

more from cricket