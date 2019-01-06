Yuvraj, Sehwag lead birthday wishes for Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev, who led India to their first-ever World Cup win in 1983, turns 60 today. The fast bowling all-rounder picked up 434 wickets and scored 5,248 runs in 131 Test matches. The Haryana cricketer notched 3,783 runs and took 253 wickets in 225 ODIs. Kapil Dev, who played international cricket for over 15 years, is known as one of the greatest all-rounders of his era along with Imran Khan, Ian Botham and Richard Hadlee.

Indian cricket stars such as Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag led the way in wishing the former India captain.

Wishing the greatest all rounder a very happy birthday. God bless you with good health always Paji #HappyBirthdayKapilDev @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/3Sm4ALILzl — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 6, 2019

Many many happy returns of the day @therealkapildev Paaji. Kapil Paaji se behtar fitness ki misaal shayad hi kabhi koi ho. Aur Bharat ko 83 WC jeet se Bharat me Cricket ki Kraanti laane ke liye sadha aabhaar aapka ! pic.twitter.com/T54mNRMUKx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 6, 2019

Happy birthday kapil paji

The greatest all rounder ever, dashing captain, great athlete लगते है सब एक से, फिर क्यू कुछ ख़ास कहलाते है,चलते है सब पदचिनो पर,कुछ नए पदचिेन बनाते हैं. आपने पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी प्रेरित किया है लोगों को इस खेल को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए #legend 🙏🙏 🏆 pic.twitter.com/weHCYA9jCG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 6, 2019

Earlier, Kapil Dev expressed his displeasure in the manner Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji tried to stall WV Raman’s appointment as the coach of the Indian women’s team.

A committee headed by Kapil Dev along with Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad interviewed a host of candidates including World Cup winning India coach Gary Kirsten and Venkatesh Prasad before zeroing in on former opener Raman.

Edulji has repeatedly questioned the process of appointment, calling it illegal as it did not have her approval, and also tried to stall Raman’s appointment letter before it got approval from COA chief Vinod Rai.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 17:31 IST