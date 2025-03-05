Yuvraj Singh goes back 13 years after Steve Smith announces shock retirement from ODIs after Champions Trophy exit

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh penned an emotional note for Steve Smith, who announced his retirement from ODI cricket after a defeat to India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. Smith, who was leading Australia in regular captain Pat Cummins' absence, will remain available for T20Is and Test cricket. Yuvraj went back to the time when Smith made his IPL debut for Sahara Pune Warriors in 2012. India's Virat Kohli with Australia's Travis Head and captain Steve Smith (ANI)

"Steve, I still remember the young lad who walked into the Pune Warriors camp back in 2012—hungry to learn, eager to prove himself. Watching you grow from strength to strength, shaping yourself into one of the greats of the game, has been nothing short of incredible," Yuvraj wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The 2011 ODI World Cup Player of the Tournament said Smith's impact goes beyond numbers and that his legacy would inspire the upcoming generations to pick up the cricket bat.

"From those early days to becoming a two-time World Cup winner, your journey has been one of dedication and perseverance. Your impact on the game goes beyond numbers—your resilience, your hunger, and your ability to rise in the biggest moments have made you a true champion.

"As you step away from ODIs, know that you’ve left behind a legacy that will inspire generations. Wishing you the very best for the road ahead, mate!" he added.

In his last ODI innings, Smith top-scored for Australia with 76 runs from 96 deliveries but his team lost by four wickets to India at Dubai on Tuesday night and narrowly missed out on reaching the tournament final.

Smith was part of victorious ODI World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2023, and said those were career highlights in the format.

“It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it,” Smith said in a statement. “Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup, so it feels like the right time to make way.”

In the test format, where matches are played across five days, Smith has scored 10,271 runs in 116 tests, including 36 centuries and 41 half-centuries, and averages 56.74 per innings.

His next assignment will be in Australia's attempt to defend the World Test Championship in June's final against South Africa at Lord's and in the subsequent test tour to the Caribbean. Australia hosts the Ashes against England starting in November.

“Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final, the West Indies (tour) and then England at home," Smith said. "I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage.”

After making his international debut against the West Indies in 2010 as a leg-spinning allrounder, Smith played 170 ODIs and tallied 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, including 12 centuries.

Smith was Australia's ODI player of the year in 2015 and 2021 and was part of the International Cricket Council's ODI team of the year in 2015.

Australia's selection committee chairman George Bailey said Smith remained "fully committed to test cricket and is an integral member of and leader within that team.”

“Steve has said on many occasions he is approaching the remainder of his playing career on a series-by-series basis, a position which hasn’t changed and one Cricket Australia supports," Bailey said. “To leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players.”