Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan, Raina take cheeky 'body ki tauba tauba' dig in internet-breaking dance video after WCL 2024 win

Former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina took to social media to make a hilarious attempt at recreating actor Vicky Kaushal’s viral dance step from the song ‘Tauba Tauba’. This amusing act comes on the heels of their triumphant performance in the World Championship of Legends 2024 (WCL 2024), where the trio played pivotal roles in India Champions' victory over Pakistan Champions in the final at Edgbaston. Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh hilariously recreate the dance steps(Instagram)

The India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, emerged victorious by defeating Pakistan Champions by five wickets, clinching the WCL trophy. Batting first, Pakistan posted a competitive score of 156/6 in their 20 overs. The Indian bowling attack, spearheaded by Anureet Singh and supported by Vinay Kumar and Irfan Pathan, effectively contained Pakistan’s batsmen.

In reply, India chased down the target in 19.1 overs, with Ambati Rayudu's explosive 50 off 30 balls earning him the Player of the Match award. Yusuf Pathan’s brisk 30 off 16 balls and his consistent performance throughout the tournament earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

With their cricketing duties behind them, Yuvraj, Harbhajan, and Raina decided to embrace the latest social media trend. The song 'Tauba Tauba' from the upcoming film Bad Newz has taken the internet by storm, thanks to Vicky Kaushal’s mesmerizing dance moves. Fans have been flooding social media with their attempts to replicate the viral hook step, and the former cricketers were no exception.

In a video shared on their social media handles, Yuvraj, Harbhajan, and Raina are seen hilariously limping to the beats of 'Tauba Tauba'. Each of them enters a room, one by one, mimicking the limp, a playful nod to the physical toll taken by the intense matches in the WCL 2024.

“Body ki Tauba Tauba ho Gayi in 15 days legends cricket.. Every part of th body is sore . Straight competition to our brothers @vickykaushal09 @karanaujla our version of Tauba Tauba dance. What a SONG,” wrote Harbhajan in a collaborated post with Yuvraj and Raina.

Watch:

The WCL saw six teams participating in the inaugural editions; in addition to India and Pakistan, teams from Australia, West Indies, South Africa, and hosts England also participated in the tournament. All the matches took place at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.