Yuvraj Singh locked Abhishek Sharma to stop parties, girlfriends; father couldn't handle him: 'Happened with Gill too'

Abhishek Sharma and Yuvraj Singh's bond is no secret to any Indian cricket fan. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter, who has now cemented his place in India's T20I side as an opener, has time and again mentioned Yuvraj's name for shaping his career and the former India all-rounder too has never missed an opportunity to praise the young left-hander. Take Abhishek's record-breaking 141-run knock against PBKS for example. The SRH batter credited Yuvraj for backing him and India's 2011 ODI World Cup player of the tournament took to X to praise him for his maturity. But how did the two left-arm spin-bowling all-rounders find each other? Yograj Singh, Yuvraj's father and a former India cricketer, said it was not a coincidence. Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma

Yograj said Yuvraj first noted Abhishek's impressive performance in various age-group tournaments in Punjab and immediately asked for his stats from the Punjab Cricket Association. To his surprise, the PCA mentioned him as a bowler.

“When we asked about a list of Abhishek Sharma’s performances from the PCA and the coaches. Do you know what they said? Sir, he is a bowler. He bowls. Yuvi said, ‘You just look at his performance records.’ So, when we saw the record, Abhishek already had 24 hundreds. Yuvi said, ‘Why are you giving wrong information? Why? This man has made 24 centuries’. This was six or seven years ago," Yograj Singh told Cricket Next.

Yograj added, “And when Yuvi sent that record to me, he said, ‘Papa, look at this player.’ I said, Look, this is all about sharing the information. This is the problem: some people want to finish the player out of jealousy instead of making their own career.”

Yuvraj stopped Ahishek and Gill from late-night parties: Yograj Singh

The former cricketer-turned-renowned coach also revealed how Yuvraj handled Abhishek's unruly lifestyle to discipline him. Yuvraj stopped Abhishek from late-night parties and meeting girlfriends at odd hours, revelled Yograj.

"Late night parties... girlfriend. What happened then? Yuvraj said, ‘Lock him. ’ He came under Yuvraj Singh's wings as his father couldn't handle him. Yuvi shouted, 'Where are you?'. I heard him shout. 'It's 9 pm, go to bed. Do you understand me? I am coming.' He then handed over the phone and went to bed. Yuvi then told his father to wake him up at 5 am," he said.

Yograj also added that Yuvraj handled Shubman Gill in the same manner. Both Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma rose through the ranks and represented India in the U19 World Cup in 2018. "This is exactly what happened with Shubman Gill," Yograj added.

Yograj said a talent like Abhishek Sharma would have been lost had Yuvraj not guided him. “But then what happened? When the diamond lands into the hands of another diamond, what becomes of it? It turns into Kohinoor, and that's what happened with Abhishek Sharma. If this diamond had gone into the wrong hands of a spade, it would have broken and scattered. Many players in India broke and scattered.”