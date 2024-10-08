Yuvraj Singh minces no words in 'apply your brains' message on Abhishek Sharma's post after horrible run-out in 1st T20I

Former India cricketer and mentor Yuvraj Singh made a surprise appearance on Abhishek Sharma's Instagram post to send a stern warning after the India opener incurred a horrible run-out dismissal in the opening game of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday. Yuvraj Singh responded on Abhishek Sharma's post in 1st T20I against Bangladesh

Back in action for the first time in about two months, Abhishek Sharma, who burst into international cricket with a 47-ball 100 in the T20I series against Zimbabwe following an impressive IPL 2024 season, picked up from where he left as he made a roaring start to the chase of 128 against Bangladesh. However, the 24-year-old's seven-ball knock of 16 ended in unfortunate fashion following a mix-up with fellow opener Sanju Samson. The latter quickly turned down the single after guiding the delivery towards mid-wicket, but Abhishek was far off from his crease, before Towhid Hridoy's direct hit resulted in his dismissal.

The dismissal did not impact India, who chased down the total within 12 overs on the back of blitzkrieg knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Abhishek later took to Instagram to post, "Every run, every ball–it’s all for the team," with glimpses from the first T20I against Bangladesh.

While a fan reckoned that a big knock was around the corner for the youngster, Yuvraj minced no words to send a message to Abhishek saying, "Only if we apply our brains properly."

Yuvraj's role in Abhishek's power-hitting game

Although, the two-time World Cup winner called it "good" when Abhishek was dismissed for a duck on his international debut, the latter credited his Punjab senior after he bounced back with a ton in the next game.

“I spoke to him (Yuvraj) yesterday and he said I don’t know why but he was very happy when I was out on zero. He said that’s a good start. I think he must be very proud of me just like my family,” he told BCCI.tv in a video.

“I am playing at this level because of him. The hard work he has put on me. For the past two, three years he has really worked hard not only on my cricket even off the field as well,” Abhishek added.