e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Yuvraj Singh posts sarcastic reply after Harbhajan Singh seeks suitable number 4 for India

Earlier this month, Yuvraj uttered the same words when Harbhajan Singh suggested giving Sanju Samson a chance at No. 4 in One Day Internationals.

cricket Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Yuvraj Singh
File image of Yuvraj Singh(Getty Images)
         

India’s long-standing conundrum over the number 4 position in ODI cricket did find a solution in the India-West Indies ODI series when Shreyas Iyer looked convincing in the role. However, the sample size was extremely small and the management would hope, the young man keeps churning out scores on a consistent basis. Experience off-spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a picture of Suryakumar Yadav, the Mumbai batsman, who has been a prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket with the caption: “Don’t know why he doesn’t get picked for India after scoring runs heavily in domestic cricket @surya_14kumar keep working hard.. your time will come.”

 

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli on cusp of historic feat, eyes unprecedented record

Soon after this Tweet was posted, former India batsman Yuvraj Singh replied in a rather, tongue-in-cheek manner, saying that the Indian did not need a number 4 batsman since the top order was very strong.

 

This was not the first time Yuvraj has used these words. Earlier this month, Yuvraj uttered the same words when Harbhajan Singh suggested giving Sanju Samson a chance at No. 4 in One Day Internationals.

“Why not @IamSanjuSamson at number 4 in odi.. with good technique and good head on his shoulders.. well played today anyways against SA A,” Harbhajan Singh had tweeted earlier this month.

 

Replying to the off-spinner’s tweet, Yuvraj wrote, “Top order is very strong bro they don’t need no 4 batsman”.

 

However, Shreyas Iyer was impressive in West Indies and this led to captain Virat Kohli showering praise on the young man.

“He understood the value of performing in these situations,” Kohli said after India’s win in Port of Spain.

“It will only boost his confidence further. I was exactly the same when I came in - any opportunity I got I wanted to win games for my team and play according to the situation and you have to take risks. He was brave under pressure. You need to reveal your game to realise who you are, what your game is and what kind of a player you are,” Kohli further added.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 10:35 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket