Yuvraj Singh's destruction to Buttler-Hales storm: Down memory lane of iconic India vs England T20 World Cup moments

India vs England in a T20 World Cup semi-final is never just another knockout match. It is usually a collision of styles, scars and momentum, and it tends to leave behind a result that shapes how the tournament is remembered. Iconic moments from the India vs England T20 World Cup matches over the years. (x images)

That is why, ahead of today’s semi-final, it is worth revisiting the rivalry’s most iconic moments in the men’s T20 World Cup - the games and passages that still frame this fixture whenever India and England meet on a big stage.

5. Buttler and Hales break India in the 2022 semi-final England’s 10-wicket win in the 2022 semi-final at Adelaide remains one of the most ruthless knockout performances in T20 World Cup history. Chasing 169, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales made the target look alarmingly small, finishing the chase without losing a wicket.

The scale of domination is what keeps this moment alive. Semi-finals are supposed to tighten with pressure; England removed pressure from the contest altogether. For India, it was not merely a defeat but a public dismantling on the biggest possible T20 stage before a final.

4. India’s revenge in 2024 If Adelaide was the scar, Providence was the response. India’s 68-run win in the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final was a controlled reply to one of their most painful T20 World Cup defeats.

On a surface that demanded adaptability, India built a competitive total through Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav before Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took over. What made it iconic was the way it was done. India did not simply outplay England; they outhought and out-controlled across phases.

3. England edge India by three runs at Lord’s Before Adelaide, there was Lord’s. In the 2009 T20 World Cup, England defended 153 and beat India by just three runs in a tense finish that knocked out the defending champions.

This was a different kind of iconic. There were no fireworks on the level of Durban, and no one-sided collapse like Colombo. Instead, there was nerve, squeeze and game management. England held their lines in the closing overs, and India never quite gained enough momentum to win the chase. It remains one of the rivalry’s earliest pressure-game classics.

2. India’s demolition in Colombo If Lord’s 2009 was heartbreak, Colombo 2012 was India’s emphatic reply. India posted 170/4 with Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 55 giving the innings shape and control, and then destroyed England for 80.

The result is iconic not just because of the margin, but because of what it revealed. India’s bowlers, especially the spinners, exposed England’s batting in conditions that demanded patience and clarity. It was one of the most complete India performances against England in T20 World Cup history - ruthless with bat and relentless with the ball.

1. Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes against Stuart Broad in 2007 Nothing else could probably sit at the top. Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup remains the defining image of India vs England.

The over did more than swing a match. It changed the emotional language of the format. Yuvraj’s assault, capped by a 12-ball fifty, was fury, timing, and theatre compressed into a few unforgettable minutes. It transcended rivalry and entered cricket folklore.

India and England have since produced semi-final scars, tactical masterclasses and dramatic reversals. But when this rivalry is reduced to one immortal image, it still returns to Durban - to Yuvraj, Broad, to Andrew Flintoff and an over that made history feel instantaneous.