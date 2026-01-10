Yuvraj Singh's new student: After Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson now training with 2011 World Cup hero
A viral clip of Yuvraj Singh mentoring Sanju Samson has reignited discussions on his influence on India's young batters.
Sanju Samson’s preparation for the next phase of India’s T20 World Cup build-up has found a new headline moment, a short practice-net clip showing him in an intense, technical chat with Yuvraj Singh that has quickly gone viral.
The footage has sparked fresh chatter around Yuvraj’s growing behind-the-scenes influence, with fans reading the interaction as more than a casual exchange as India begin shaping plans for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
In the video, Samson is seen listening closely as Yuvraj speaks at length, gesturing with his hands as if breaking down a specific shot. The wicketkeeper-batter, who has often been praised for his natural timing but questioned for translating that talent into sustained international consistency, appeared fully engaged throughout the discussion.
Yuvraj Singh, a World Cup-winning all-rounder and one of India’s most influential white-ball batters of his generation, has increasingly been viewed as a mentor figure for younger players in recent years. Without any formal coaching announcement, he has been spotted working with emerging batters at different points in their careers, offering input on technique, match temperament, and situational hitting, particularly valuable in the T20 era where options multiply, and margins shrink.
Why this matters for Samson right now
For Sanju Samson, the timing is hard to ignore. He has been included in India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand and the 2026 T20 World Cup.
The viral clip has also revived discussion around Yuvraj’s role in the growth of India’s next wave of top-order hitters. His advice has been frequently linked with the development of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, both central to India’s batting future, and the Samson interaction has now added another name to that informal mentoring narrative.
What exactly Yuvraj told Samson is not audible in the widely shared snippets, but the optics are clear: a senior figure who thrived under high-pressure passing on detail-heavy guidance to a player still seeking clarity and continuity at the highest level. For Samson, that could mean tweaks to a trigger movement, a clearer method against specific match-ups, or the kind of decision-making framework that separates a good innings from a defining one in T20 cricket.
India’s New Zealand series will be the immediate stage, but the larger context is unmistakable - every camp, every net, and every conversation is now being viewed through a World Cup lens.