Yuvraj Singh's new student: After Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson now training with 2011 World Cup hero

Sanju Samson’s preparation for the next phase of India’s T20 World Cup build-up has found a new headline moment, a short practice-net clip showing him in an intense, technical chat with Yuvraj Singh that has quickly gone viral. Yuvraj Singh with Sanju Samson. (@SanjuSamsonFP/x.com)

The footage has sparked fresh chatter around Yuvraj’s growing behind-the-scenes influence, with fans reading the interaction as more than a casual exchange as India begin shaping plans for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

In the video, Samson is seen listening closely as Yuvraj speaks at length, gesturing with his hands as if breaking down a specific shot. The wicketkeeper-batter, who has often been praised for his natural timing but questioned for translating that talent into sustained international consistency, appeared fully engaged throughout the discussion.

Yuvraj Singh, a World Cup-winning all-rounder and one of India’s most influential white-ball batters of his generation, has increasingly been viewed as a mentor figure for younger players in recent years. Without any formal coaching announcement, he has been spotted working with emerging batters at different points in their careers, offering input on technique, match temperament, and situational hitting, particularly valuable in the T20 era where options multiply, and margins shrink.