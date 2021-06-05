Yuzvendra Chahal asked to describe Virat Kohli in three words, leg spinner gives a heartwarming answer

It is a well-known fact that Team India skipper Virat Kohli and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal share a great rapport both on and off the field. The India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates, on several occasions in the past, have been seen bringing out the jolly side of their equation. Be it Chahal pulling, or rather trying to, Kohli's leg or the latter winning a banter, the two are very good friends.

Recently, and once again, Chahal revealed his admiration for his club and country captain. In an interview with CricTracker, the 30-year-old was asked to describe Kohli in three words. In a very heartwarming response, Chahal said: "Disciplinarian, Passionate, and Hard-Working."

It doesn't come as a surprise to see Chahal use the aforementioned words because he has described 32-year-old Kohli's personality very appropriately. It is Kohli's discipline, be it regarding fitness or diet, that has helped him become one of the best athletes in the modern-day era. His passion is palpable when he is on the field, be it his celebration of a wicket or of his own century. And finally, there is no doubt that he has reached the level he has after putting in immense hard work.

Interestingly, before Team India departed for the UK for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Kane Williamson's New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England, head coach Ravi Shastri pointed out the difference between Kohli of 2014 and Kohli of 2021. His statement bears testament to Kohli's personality, as described by Chahal.

"The difference between the Virat Kohli of 2014 (England vs India tour) and today is that he's slimmer, fitter, the most successful Indian Test captain, and only five and a half thousand runs richer," Shastri said in a virtual press conference.

Kohli and Chahal were last seen in action during IPL 2021. The Kohli-led RCB occupies the third position in the point table, with five wins from seven matches. Before the tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, the right-hander had scored 198 runs in seven matches. On the other hand, an off-colour Chahal bagged four wickets.