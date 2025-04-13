Yuzvendra Chahal's mindset criticised in scathing assessment by ex-IND opener: ‘Pressure is visible on his face…’

Yuzvendra Chahal has been struggling in the ongoing season of IPL as the big price stage of INR 18 crore put him under the scanner. Chahal, who is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history, has failed to make the same impact from the last seasons in his new franchise Punjab Kings. The leg-spinner has claimed just two wickets in five matches this season at an economy rate of 11.13 which is a concerning sign for Punjab, who broke the bank for him in the mega auction. Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed two wickets so far this season.(AFP)

He had a forgettable night against the Sunrisers on Saturday, where he was smashed all around the park in his four-over spell. He did claim the wicket of Travis Head, but it was too late, and he also gave away 56 runs.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer criticised Chahal's bowling and said his mindset has been overly defensive, which is why pressure is visible on his face.

"I think the few deliveries he bowled, when he picked up Travis Head's wicket, I think that is what we need to see Chahal bowl more often. Looking to spin the ball, looking to bowl googlies, looking to put some revs on the ball, which I think we are missing from watching Yuzi. He is very defensive in his mindset, and the pressure is pretty much visible on his face that he is off-color," Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo.

“We have not seen Chahal bowl googlies”: Piyush Chawla

Veteran India spinner Piyush Chawla pointed out that Chahal has not been bowling googlies much this season, which has reduced his chances of taking wickets.

"We have not seen him bowl googlies also. If you are bowling wide outside off-stump for them, then it is going away from them. So, you eventually get a chance to pick a wicket or something like that, but he did not bowl those, maybe because of lack of form if you see this season," Piyush Chawla said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma smashed 141 off 55 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off IPL's second-highest run chase of 246 to hammer Punjab Kings by eight wickets on Saturday. Abhishek and fellow left-handed opener Travis Head, who hit 66, put on this season's highest stand of 171 to set up the chase before hosts Hyderabad achieved the target with nine balls to spare.