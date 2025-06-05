Yuzvendra Chahal played entire IPL 2025 with 'fractured ribs'; rumoured girlfriend Mahvash makes endearing gesture

Punjab Kings bowler Yuzvendra Chahal played the entire IPL 2025 season with three injuries, which included fractured ribs as revealed by his rumoured girlfriend Mahvash, in her lengthy Instagram post on Thursday. Chahal picked up 16 wickets in 14 matches during the season and was the team's second-highest wicket-taker despite missing three matches. RJ Mahvash shared a lenghty post on Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahal did miss a few games towards the final phase of the tournament, having injured his wrist, and only returned to action in the Qualifier 2 game against the Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. However, Mahvash revealed that the India star played the entire season with three fractures - one in his ribs and other on his bowling finger.

Taking to Instagram, the Radio Jockey, who was spotted in the PBKS corner in nearly all the games this season showing support towards Chahal, penned an endearing post, praising his "warrior spirit."

“They fought, stayed and played till the last match! And special post to @yuzi_chahal23 because what people don't know is that his ribs got fractured in the second match only and his bowling finger got fractured later, this guy played the entire season with 3 fractures! We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain but have never seen him giving up! I mean what warrior spirit you have man. The team kept fighting till the last ball! It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year! Well played boys. All the people in these pictures have my heart See you next year! Also, many congratulations to RCB and fans for winning the title. Everyone played and worked hard! Cricket , and IPL ..my God again! Truly a festival for us Indians,” she wrote in an elaborate post on Instagram.

Chahal remains the only bowler in the history of the IPL to pick 200, with second-placed Bhuvneshwar Kumar having 198 wickets to his name. The spinner now has 221 wickets in his career in 174 appearances at an economy rate of 7.96.

The experienced bowler played a key role alongside Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson, who both picked three wickets each, to restrict the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 190 for nine in 20 overs after Virat Kohli's 35-ball 43. However, Punjab stumbled in the run chase on the tricky Ahmedabad track in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday.

Shahshank Singh did show some effort, blasting 22 runs in the final over after Krunal Pandya's match-winning middle-over spell, but it wasn't enough as they fell six runs short.