Yuzvendra Chahal scripts history, equals Dwayne Bravo's massive feat in RR vs SRH IPL 2023 match

Spin wizard Yuzvendra Chahal achieved a massive feat in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. The senior spinner entered his name in the record books in match No. 52 of the IPL 2023 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Champions in the 2016 edition of the cash-rich league, Abdul Samad-inspired SRH stunned Sanju Samson's RR in the final-ball thriller to register a much-needed win over the hosts at Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals bowler Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates a wicket(PTI)

Samad smashed a six off the final ball of the contest to seal SRH's famous win over the 2008 champions. Sandeep Sharma's no-ball blunder paved the way for SRH to complete their record chase in the IPL 2023. While pacer Sandeep went wicketless and leaked 48 runs, his teammate Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for the Men In Pink. Scripting history during the recently concluded match, senior spinner Chahal has equalled Dwayne Bravo's historic feat in the world's richest T20 league.

ALSO READ: Watch: MS Dhoni’s massive shoutout to Virat Kohli in rousing speech, deciphers RCB superstar’s batting style at CSK camp

Chahal has become the joint-highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL. The RR star has picked up 183 wickets in 142 matches. Chahal has matched Bravo's massive wicket tally in the cash-rich league. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer also bagged 183 wickets in his legendary career. Chahal is followed by Piyush Chawla (174), Amit Mishra (172), and Ravichandran Ashwin (171) on the elite list.

Yuzvendra Chahal rewrites history(IPL)

Talking about the match, Chahal bagged the crucial wickets of Anmolpreet Singh (33), Rahul Tripathi (47), Heinrich Klaasen (26), and Aiden Markram (6) in the recently concluded encounter between RR and SRH at Jaipur. The star spinner picked up four wickets and leaked 29 runs in four overs. However, Chahal's heroics went in vain as RR suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of SRH.

“It will take time, but still, three matches are there, and if we win our remaining three games, we are still in the hunt for play-offs. It is part of the game. We will storm back together. The sooner we will forget this match the better it will be for us," the Indian spinner told reporters after the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON