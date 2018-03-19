Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar climb in ICC T20 rankings after Nidahas Trophy win

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday took giant strides in ICC Rankings for Bowlers in T20 Internationals, moving up as many as 12 places to reach the second spot after his successful showing in the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series 2018.

Chahal is now the second-ranked T20 bowler in the world behind Afghanistan’s sensational Rashid Khan, who has 759 rating points. The Indian leg-spinner has 706 points in his kitty and is followed by New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi, West Indian Samuel Badree and Pakistan’s Imad Wasim.

Apart from Chahal, the young Indian spinner Washington Sundar also made significant movement in the ICC Rankings. Moving up 151 positions, Sundar is now ranked 31st.

Both Chahal and Sundar played a key role in India’s win in the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series, claiming eight wickets apiece in five matches.

“Chahal, along with Washington Sundar, claimed eight wickets each in the series and played leading roles in helping their side win the title. Sundar, for his contribution in the series, has rocketed 151 places to claim a career-high 31st position,” the ICC said in a release on Monday evening.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also moved up in the list of batsmen. Finishing as the highest run-getter for the eventual champions, Dhawan scored 198 runs at 39.60 with two half-centuries.

Dhawan is now at career-best 17th spot after moving up 11 places.

Among others in the recently-concluded tournament, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan slipped one place in the ICC Rankings for all-rounders and is now on the third spot.

The ICC added, “Rubel Hossain of Bangladesh has jumped 40 places to claim 42nd position and India’s Jaydev Unadkat is now in 52nd position after rising 26 places after both the bowlers claimed seven wickets apiece, but Mustafizur Rahman has slipped one place to eighth.”

“In the batting table, Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera was the leading run-getter with 204 for which he has been rewarded with a jump of 20 places and has gone up to 20th position,” the release said.