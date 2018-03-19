Dinesh Karthik’s heroics in Nidahas Trophy final celebrated by cricket fraternity

Dinesh Karthik’s stunning knock on Sunday night to help the Indian cricket team win the Nidahas T20I tri-series final against the Bangladesh cricket team set social media on fire, with several current and former cricketers praising the wicketkeeper-batsman for his feat.

Karthik came out to bat in a desperate situation as the game was rapidly moving away from India. Mustafizur Rahman had just delivered a wicket-maiden — a rare feat in T20 cricket itself — and the batsman at the other end, Vijay Shankar, struggling to time the ball.

Karthik began with a six off his first ball, and soon raced to 22 not out off six balls as he remained on strike throughout the penultimate over.

Vijay’s dismissal in the last over piled up pressure on India, but Karthik displayed composure to hit the final ball — off which India needed five more runs to win — for a six over cover. He remained unbeaten on 29 off eight ball.

Virat Kohli, who missed the Nidahas Trophy was among others such as Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjay Manjrekar, India’s head coach Ravi Shastri and even England’s Michael Vaughan and Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan to heap praise on Karthik.

What a game of cricket last night, Complete team performance! Big up boys!!! 💪👌Well done DK @DineshKarthik 👊@BCCI #NidahasTrophy2018 #INDvsBAN — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2018

What a finish!!! Well played big guy @DineshKarthik. Outstanding effort by the team. #INDvBAN #topstuff — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 18, 2018

Amazing victory by #TeamIndia. Superb batting by @DineshKarthik. A great knock by @ImRo45 to set the platform.



What a finish to a final!!#NidahasTrophy2018 #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/ZYDl6jzVWl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 18, 2018

What an unbelievable knock from @DineshKarthik last night, knowing him well this was something that he always wanted to do and it came through on the finals night. 🙌 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 19, 2018

Wow DK ... just Wow !!!! @DineshKarthik soo happy for you 👏👏👏 #NidahasTrophy2018 final

Cover drive six to win the game with 5 needed is hard to replicate. Don’t see that happening again. #DineshKarthik — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 18, 2018

29 off 8.... @DineshKarthik take a bow!! Up there with one of the best closing innings of all time! #indvsban — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 18, 2018

Wow! What a win. 2 overs , 34 runs to win the finals , #DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/lGJgxdMoT7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 18, 2018

Innings of a lifetime bro @DineshKarthik ! So so happy for you. — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) March 19, 2018

A six over the cover boundary in such a pressure situation while requiring 5 off the last ball. Phewwww. Awesome @DineshKarthik What a game guys. Congrats #TeamIndia @ImRo45 on winning the cup. #NidahasTrophy2018 #INDvBAN — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) March 19, 2018

29 off 8 balls .. 6 off the last to win the game .. Proper finishing @DineshKarthik .. #BANvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 18, 2018

Karthik, meanwhile, expressed his feelings in an Instagram post on Monday morning.