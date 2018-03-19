 Dinesh Karthik’s heroics in Nidahas Trophy final celebrated by cricket fraternity | cricket | Hindustan Times
Dinesh Karthik's heroics in Nidahas Trophy final celebrated by cricket fraternity

Dinesh Karthik struck a last-ball six to hand India a memorable win in the Nidahas Trophy final vs Bangladesh, leading to vociferous praise from fellow cricketers.

cricket Updated: Mar 19, 2018 11:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Dinesh Karthik struck a last-ball six to hand India a memorable win in the Nidahas Trophy final vs Bangladesh in Colombo on Sunday.
Dinesh Karthik struck a last-ball six to hand India a memorable win in the Nidahas Trophy final vs Bangladesh in Colombo on Sunday. (AP)

Dinesh Karthik’s stunning knock on Sunday night to help the Indian cricket team win the Nidahas T20I tri-series final against the Bangladesh cricket team set social media on fire, with several current and former cricketers praising the wicketkeeper-batsman for his feat.

Karthik came out to bat in a desperate situation as the game was rapidly moving away from India. Mustafizur Rahman had just delivered a wicket-maiden — a rare feat in T20 cricket itself — and the batsman at the other end, Vijay Shankar, struggling to time the ball.

Karthik began with a six off his first ball, and soon raced to 22 not out off six balls as he remained on strike throughout the penultimate over.

Vijay’s dismissal in the last over piled up pressure on India, but Karthik displayed composure to hit the final ball — off which India needed five more runs to win — for a six over cover. He remained unbeaten on 29 off eight ball.

Virat Kohli, who missed the Nidahas Trophy was among others such as Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjay Manjrekar, India’s head coach Ravi Shastri and even England’s Michael Vaughan and Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan to heap praise on Karthik.

Wow DK ... just Wow !!!! @DineshKarthik soo happy for you 👏👏👏 #NidahasTrophy2018 final

— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) March 18, 2018

Karthik, meanwhile, expressed his feelings in an Instagram post on Monday morning.

