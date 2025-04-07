Menu Explore
Zaheer Khan expresses desire to become Team India's head coach in a heartbeat, but 'not by applying'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 07, 2025 04:42 PM IST

Zaheer Khan is currently serving as team mentor for Lucknow Super Giants, and was asked about the prospects of him taking over as India head coach.

Currently serving as mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants, Zaheer Khan’s experience has been a massive boost for the IPL side, who have used him to groom younger players and even the veterans. One of the greatest bowlers in Indian cricket history, Zaheer was one of the key members of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad, where he led the pace battery and took 21 wickets in only nine fixtures.

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan during warm-up before a match.(REUTERS)
Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan during warm-up before a match.(REUTERS)

In 2011, he also received the Arjuna Award from the Indian President, which is the country’s second-highest sporting honour.

‘Not by applying’: Zaheer Khan on becoming Team India head coach

The former player recently attended an event in Kolkata, where during a discussion, he was asked about the possibility of him coaching Team India in the future. Funnily, he responded by asking the host, how would it be possible if he didn’t apply.

Zaheer asked, “Not by applying?”

On being pressed again, in a heartbeat, he replied, “It would be an honour to coach Team India.”

Zaheer’s addition as Team India head coach in the future will be hugely beneficial as he will also have plenty of IPL experience by then. He also worked with MI in the past as Director of Cricket and Head of Global Development. He was also MI bowling coach, playing a key role in the rise of Jasprit Bumrah, before joining LSG as mentor in 2024.

Zaheer also feels that the IPL has been a hotbed for finding talented cricketers. “Earlier, due to limited opportunities, talented players would drift away from the game. But now, many more are staying and chasing the dream of playing for an IPL franchise. That dream helps them in their journey to the national team. When you enter the dressing room, you’ll always see uncapped players eager to learn. They are constantly chatting with players like Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, or any other senior cricketer with international experience. All of this is so important for Indian cricket to keep dominating. Working with such players gives me true fulfilment.”

LSG are currently sixth in the IPL 2025 points table, with two wins and two defeats. They have a new-look squad, with also a fresh skipper in Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, India are currently coached by Gautam Gambhir, who has already found success, winning the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Rahul Dravid ended his tenure after leading India to the T20 World Cup title.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with SRH vs GT Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
