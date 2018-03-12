Zaheer Khan supports hiked salaries for Indian women’s cricket team players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced renewed player contracts for 2018. While an A+ category was added for the men’s cricketers, which saw the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma take home Rs 7 crore deals, the women will be paid far less in comparison, despite a significant boost to their playing timetable.

Zaheer Khan, former Indian cricket team pacer and World Cup winner in 2011, has voiced his support for a hike in the salary structure for the women’s team members, most of whom are currently engaged in the ICC Women’s Championship against Australia Women.

“There is a process in place and accordingly salaries are decided. Earlier, women cricketers weren’t associated with the BCCI but they have come under its fold now. We really hope that the women too get hiked salaries since they have been playing much more frequently. If the need arises, senior players like us will also put in a request to the board to rework the contracts of women cricketers,” said Zaheer.

And although the BCCI added a new category for the women in form of category C, which will meet out Rs 10 lakh contracts, the top paid female cricketers, that include Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, will take home half the amount being paid to the lowest contracted men.

Men’s cricket team contracts: Grade A+: Rs 7 Cr; Grade A: 5 Cr; Grade B: Rs 3 Cr; Grade C: Rs 1 Cr

Women’s cricket team contracts: Grade A: Rs 50 lakh each; Grade B: Rs 30 lakh each; Grade C: Rs 10 lakh each