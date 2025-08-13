Zaheer Khan meets Rohit Sharma moments after LSG exit confirmed

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has reportedly parted ways with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Zaheer had joined the franchise last year as a replacement for Gautam Gambhir in the role of mentor, bringing his vast international and IPL experience to the team setup. Zaheer Khan has parted ways with LSG

According to a report in the Times of India, Zaheer has all but severed ties with LSG. “LSG is set to part ways with Zaheer Khan and the new mentor will be given a bigger role to monitor RPSG Group's other franchises,” a source tracking the development said.

The report further mentioned that LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, currently in the UK for The Hundred, will announce a Director of Cricket who will oversee year-round development of LSG’s other teams — Durban's Super Giants in SA20 and Manchester Originals in The Hundred. This move is seen as part of a broader restructuring of RPSG’s cricket operations.

Zaheer played a dual role at Lucknow — as mentor and bowling coach — replacing former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel, who left to work alongside Gambhir in the Indian cricket team. This marks the second major coaching change at LSG since the end of IPL 2025. Last month, former India bowling coach Bharat Arun was appointed as the new bowling coach with additional responsibilities for scouting and developing quicks for Durban’s Super Giants and, from next year, the Manchester Originals.

Zaheer meets Rohit Sharma after LSG exit

Shortly after his departure, Zaheer met former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and posted a photo with him on social media. Two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh was also present.

Zaheer captioned the image: "Buggi night with Shana log." Between 2018 and 2022, he served as Mumbai Indians’ Director of Cricket before moving to the role of Head of Global Development.