Zimbabwe cricket board reinstated, team still suspended by ICC

Zimbabwe Cricket’s leadership under chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani will be allowed to return to their jobs after a court settlement was reached on Thursday.

cricket Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:58 IST
AP
AP
Harare
File photo of Zimbabwe Cricket team.
File photo of Zimbabwe Cricket team.(AP)
         

The Zimbabwe cricket board has been reinstated by a government body but the country remains suspended by the International Cricket Council because of outside interference. Zimbabwe Cricket’s leadership under chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani will be allowed to return to their jobs after a court settlement was reached on Thursday with the government-appointed Sports and Recreation Commission.

The SRC suspended the entire board in June, alleging corruption and election irregularities. That led to the ICC suspending Zimbabwe from international competition for government interference.

The ICC said it will only reconsider Zimbabwe’s suspension at a meeting in October.

The ban has come at a high price for Zimbabwe’s team, which has lost its place at the Twenty20 World Cup qualifying competition.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 18:57 IST

