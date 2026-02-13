Zimbabwe deliver second T20 World Cup upset against Australia, 19 years after historic Cape Town heist

Almost two decades after their Cape Town coup at the inaugural 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe recreated history by stunning mighty Australia with a 23-run win in their Group B clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Zimbabwe's Bradley Evans, right, celebrates the wicket of Cameron Green, left, during the T20 World Cup match against Australia in Colombo (AP)

It was the second major upset of the ongoing tournament, after football-frenzied Italy thrashed Nepal by 10 wickets in Mumbai on Thursday to mark a seismic moment in their brief international cricket history.

Blessing Muzarabani led the charge with a devastating four-wicket spell, while Brad Evans chipped in with three as Zimbabwe bowled Australia out for 146 with three balls remaining in the chase.

The two fast bowlers were relentless with the new ball. Josh Inglis was caught in the deep, while Cameron Green and Tim David fell for ducks. Travis Head dragged one back onto his stumps as Australia slumped to 29 for four.

AUS vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: As it happened... Glenn Maxwell and Matt Renshaw attempted to steady the innings, stitching together a 77-run stand for the fifth wicket. The partnership had commentators recalling Maxwell’s famous double century against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup, which helped Australia, eventual champions, escape a shock defeat. Adding to Zimbabwe’s concerns, captain Sikandar Raza suffered cramps and hobbled off the field.

However, Ryan Burl, brought on in Raza’s absence, struck twice in the same over, dismissing Maxwell and then Marcus Stoinis. Renshaw, left to fight alone, waged a lone battle to stave off defeat, but Evans and Muzarabani returned to apply the finishing touches.

Earlier in the match, opener Brian Bennett struck a classy unbeaten 64, studded with seven fours, showcasing timing and placement over brute force, to power Zimbabwe to 169 for two. He was well supported by fellow opener Tadiwanashe Marumani (35) before adding a record 70-run stand with Ryan Burl (35).

It was Zimbabwe’s second win over Australia in T20I history in four meetings, the first coming in 2007 in Cape Town, where the African side triumphed by five wickets in a last-over thriller.

The victory also marked Zimbabwe’s second win of the tournament, following their opening triumph over Oman.