Zimbabwe supporters face financial constraints as team moves to India: ‘Urge local businessmen to support us’

Zimbabwe’s loudest, brightest travelling fans have become one of the unexpected signatures of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Their drums, horns and coordinated chants have turned neutral venues into little pockets of Harare-on-tour, following the Chevrons across Sri Lanka as the team pieced together a campaign that has surprised bigger names. Now, as the tournament shifts to India for the Super Eights, the same fan army says it may not be able to march forward - not for lack of will, but for lack of money. Zimbabwe celebrating after their win against Sri Lanka. (AP)

After footing their own bills through the group stage, fan leaders have issued an appeal for financial support to help prominent supporters attend Zimbabwe’s matches in India and recreate the atmosphere that has energised the side. Paul Mungofa, the leader of the fan group Brass Band, wants local businesses to step in and treat cricket backing the way football backing is often handled. “I urge local businessmen to support our team, just like they do for football. Let’s ferry prominent supporters to the games and create an electrifying environment for our boys,” Mungofa was quoted as saying by NewsDay.

For Mungofa, this isn’t just about noise - it is about belief and identity, and about making Zimbabwe’s presence felt in a tournament that can quickly become a home crowd’s party. “Our Brass Band and Castle Corner supporters can make a huge difference - let’s make some noise and bring it home,” he said. “We owe it to our ancestors, who’ve carried the colours of the national team jerseys, to make a mark.”

The emotional pull lands harder because the sacrifice is real and ongoing. “We’ve been to every game, every venue,” said Malvin Kwaramba, the chief fan representative. “We’ve celebrated with the team, and we’ve cried with them. They’re like family now.”

The players have noticed Inside the camp, the supporters haven’t been treated like background colour and noise. Captain Sikandar Raza acknowledged the scale of what fans have put in to stay alongside the team. “They’ve done it out of their own pockets, travelling thousands of miles to support us,” Raza noted. “We’re grateful for their passion.”

The request, as framed by fan leaders, is straightforward: ensure at least some Zimbabwean presence in the stands during the Super 8s so the team doesn’t feel like it has left its strongest soundtrack behind in Sri Lanka.

Even if many fans can’t make the India leg, they insist the journey has already become a lifetime memory. “We may be leaving Sri Lanka, but our spirits remain high, buoyed by the knowledge that we have been part of something special,” Kwaramba said. “We take with us memories of an unforgettable adventure, and the promise of more to come.”

Another fan representative, Godwin Mamhiyo, put the farewell in one line, “We came, we saw, we conquered. We have had the best time, and we are so proud of you (team).”