    Live

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: 1st Test (Day 3) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 to start at 01:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 28, 2024 12:34 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 3) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:30 PM
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st Test of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st Test of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25

    Day 2 Highlights :
    • 5th wicket partnership: 151 off 190 balls between S Williams (82) and C Ervine (61)
    • S Williams: 152 runs in 166 balls (10x4) (3x6)
    • Zimbabwe 400/5 in 92.5 overs
    • Drinks: Zimbabwe 419/5 in 99.0 overs
    • 6th wicket partnership: 51 off 74 balls between C Ervine (23) and B Bennett (27)
    • Zimbabwe 450/5 in 106.0 overs
    • C Ervine 4th Test hundred: 100 runs in 167 balls (10x4) (0x6)
    • Lunch: Zimbabwe 471/7 in 113.0 overs
    • B Bennett Test fifty: 50 runs in 75 balls (5x4) (0x6)
    • Zimbabwe 503/5 in 120.5 overs
    • B Muzarabani dropped on 16 by N Zadran in 129.4 overs
    • Drinks: Zimbabwe 541/8 in 129.0 overs
    • Zimbabwe 550/5 in 131.4 overs
    • B Bennett maiden Test hundred: 102 runs in 121 balls (5x4) (3x6)
    • Innings Break: Zimbabwe 586/10 in 135.2 overs
    • Tea: Zimbabwe 586/10 in 135.2 overs
    • R Shah dropped on 25 by D myers in 10.4 overs
    • Afghanistan 50/1 in 12.3 overs
    • Drinks: Afghanistan 52/1 in in 14.0 overs
    • 2nd wicket partnership: 50 off 80 balls between A Malik (16) and R Shah (31)
    • Drinks: Afghanistan 95/2 in in 30.0 overs
    Afghanistan 95/2 in in 30.0 overs
    • Stumps: Afghanistan 95/2 in in 30.0 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 28, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day3) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details
    1st Test (Day3) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: 1st Test (Day 3) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 to start at 01:30 PM
