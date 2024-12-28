Live
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: 1st Test (Day 3) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 to start at 01:30 PM
Dec 28, 2024 12:34 PM IST
1st Test (Day 3) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:30 PM
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st Test of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25
Day 2 Highlights :
- 5th wicket partnership: 151 off 190 balls between S Williams (82) and C Ervine (61)
- S Williams: 152 runs in 166 balls (10x4) (3x6)
- Zimbabwe 400/5 in 92.5 overs
- Drinks: Zimbabwe 419/5 in 99.0 overs
- 6th wicket partnership: 51 off 74 balls between C Ervine (23) and B Bennett (27)
- Zimbabwe 450/5 in 106.0 overs
- C Ervine 4th Test hundred: 100 runs in 167 balls (10x4) (0x6)
- Lunch: Zimbabwe 471/7 in 113.0 overs
- B Bennett Test fifty: 50 runs in 75 balls (5x4) (0x6)
- Zimbabwe 503/5 in 120.5 overs
- B Muzarabani dropped on 16 by N Zadran in 129.4 overs
- Drinks: Zimbabwe 541/8 in 129.0 overs
- Zimbabwe 550/5 in 131.4 overs
- B Bennett maiden Test hundred: 102 runs in 121 balls (5x4) (3x6)
- Innings Break: Zimbabwe 586/10 in 135.2 overs
- Tea: Zimbabwe 586/10 in 135.2 overs
- R Shah dropped on 25 by D myers in 10.4 overs
- Afghanistan 50/1 in 12.3 overs
- Drinks: Afghanistan 52/1 in in 14.0 overs
- 2nd wicket partnership: 50 off 80 balls between A Malik (16) and R Shah (31)
- Drinks: Afghanistan 95/2 in in 30.0 overs
Afghanistan 95/2 in in 30.0 overs
- Stumps: Afghanistan 95/2 in in 30.0 overs
Dec 28, 2024 12:34 PM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day3) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details
1st Test (Day3) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.