Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch ZIM vs PAK cricket match on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 28, 2024 12:20 PM IST

With the series on the line, Pakistan will hope to build on their momentum and not crash to another embarrassing defeat.

With the three-match ODI series tied at 1-1, Zimbabwe face Pakistan in the decider, in Bulawayo on Thursday. The visitors were shocked in the first ODI, but bounced back in the next fixture with a resounding 10-wicket victory. Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub were the star performers for Pakistan, with the former making his ODI debut, Ayub smacking his maiden ODI ton, to get Pakistan back into the series.

Pakistan players celebrate after taking a wicket.(AFP)
For the decider, Pakistan will be without pacers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dahani. The pair suffered injuries during training on Sunday and have returned to Pakistan. Daniyal sustained a hamstring injury while Daniyal suffered a left ankle injury. The PCB have called up Abbas Afridi and Jahanbad Khan as replacements.

With the series on the line, Pakistan will hope to build on their momentum and not crash to another embarrassing defeat. On the other hand, Zimbabwe began the series on a dominating note, but crumbled in the second fixture. Their main concern will be Pakistan's spinners, with Agha Salman taking six wickets in two matches and Abrar bagging a four-fer on his debut.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming and live telecast

When will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan third ODI match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan third ODI match will take place on November 28, Thursday, with toss scheduled for 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the first innings will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan third ODI match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan third ODI match will take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Where to watch live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan third ODI match in India?

In India, the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan third ODI match won't be available.

Where to watch live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan third ODI match?

The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan third ODI match will be available on Fancode.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
Thursday, November 28, 2024
