13 dead in Uttarakhand after consuming spurious liquor, dozens critical

At least 13 people died after consuming spurious liquor and the condition of 40 villagers is reported to be critical in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, officials said on Friday.

Villagers of Ballupur, Bindu Khadak, Binarasi, Balswagaj, Dakowali had consumed spurious country-made liquor on Thursday in Bhagwanpur tehsil of the district, local administration officials said.

Those dead include Rajkumar, 35, Jasveer, 45, Vishwas, 30, Charan Singh, 57, Sanjay, 46, Dhani Ram, 45, Mange Ram, 40, Suraj, 40, Dhyan Singh, 30, Chandra, 50, Gyan Singh, 56 and Jaharu, 50.

Others have been admitted to various hospitals in nearby Bhagwanpur, Jhabreda and Roorkee and in bordering Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Inspector general of police (Garhwal range) Ajay Rautela, district magistrate Deepak Rawat and senior superintendent of police Janmayjay Khanduri are camping in Tejjupur village.

Khanduri said police are looking into the production of spurious liquor in the villages, as per disclosures made by some villagers, and that stern action will be taken against the offenders.

Taking cognizance of the incident and on finding prima facie negligence and laxity by excise department personnel, additional excise commissioner Archana Geharwar has suspended 13 personnel of Roorkee and district excise directorate.

Earlier on Friday morning, principal secretary (excise department) Anand Bardhan ordered a district-wide campaign to take action against liquor smuggling and illegal distilleries.

Narendra Singh, the advisor to chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who also took stock of the incident and arrived in Tejjupur village on Friday morning, said he talked to concerned district, police, health and excise officials in this regard. He said providing assistance to the affected families will be their priority.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 14:51 IST