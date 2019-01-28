4 Delhi tourists stranded in snow near Dehradun allege neglect by authorities

Four tourists from Delhi, including a woman, have been stranded near Chakrata in Dehradun district for the last eight days due to heavy snowfall in the area.

The group, working with a development team of the British Airways, had visited Lokhandi, 20 km from Chakrata on January 20, but got stuck after heavy snowfall in the region post January 21.

“We initially thought that we will leave when the weather gets better to avoid accidents as our car was completely covered with snow. But the condition has been worsening since then and we have been stuck here for over a week now,” said Adhiraj Singh, one of the stranded tourists.

Singh alleged that the local administration was not helping them out and ‘no work for clearing the snow was done in the first few days’.

“We kept calling the officials and they gave us false hopes for three days that the snow was being cleared, but we did not see a single machine in the area,” he said.

Due to extreme weather conditions, water in the pipelines has frozen and people in the area are facing shortage of drinking water.

The group has also exhausted all the cash that they had by Thursday. They also made a video and shared it with local media on Sunday, trying to gain attention from the chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and the state government to seek help from them.

They said they did not receive any help from the administration and “food and water was almost over in the area”.

Kunwar Singh Negi, tehsildar of Chakrata, said work is underway to clear the snow and rescue the tourists from Lokhandi.

“We asked them if they could reach Chakrata on foot, but because the area is covered under 3 feet snow, they were not able to come. We have cleared snow from Chakrata and our machines should reach their destination in another two days,” said Negi.

Anoop Nayal, station officer of Chakrata police station, said, “We did receive information about these tourists being stranded but we are also not able to reach them because of the snow. They are staying at a hotel so they should be safe.”

