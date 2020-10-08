e-paper
AAP state president, 50 party workers booked for blocking road in Uttarakhand

AAP state president, 50 party workers booked for blocking road in Uttarakhand

Police said Sitarganj road remained blocked due to their sit-in and several vehicles including ambulances and army vehicles were stuck

dehradun Updated: Oct 08, 2020 16:01 IST
Mohan Rajput
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
Representational Image
Representational Image(HT file)
         

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Uttarakhand chief SS Kaler has been booked for allegedly blocking a road and violating Covid-19 norms along with 50 members of the party in Udham Singh Nagar.

“AAP workers took out a procession without district administration’s permission and blocked the road. They violated Covid-19 norms. As such around 50 AAP workers have been booked,” said Sanjay Pathak, a local police officer.

Also read: Case lodged against AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under Epidemic Act, says Hathras SP

AAP workers staged a demonstration in Khatima area on Wednesday against the alleged police harassment of e-rickshaw operators and two-wheeler owners. They staged a protest in front of a police station on Sitarganj road.

Pathak said the road remained blocked due to their sit-in and several vehicles including ambulances and army vehicles were stuck. “It created problems for commuters also. Moreover, demonstrators were not wearing face masks.”

Pathak said the demonstrators have been booked under Indian Penal Code’s sections 186 (obstructing public servants in discharge of public function), 188 (disobedience to order), 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 269 (negligent act), 270 (malignant act), and the Disaster Management Act.

Kaler said they did not block the road. “The cases which have been slapped on us due to BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government’s pressure. Police personnel are harassing e-rickshaw operators and two-wheeler owners slapping penalties on them unnecessarily. We protested against the police’s harassment,” he said. “We are not afraid of police cases and will continue the protests against the harassment.”

