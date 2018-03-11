BJP MLA booked for ‘thrashing Dalit women’, making casteist slur

An FIR has been filed against a BJP MLA from Uttarakhand for allegedly beating up Dalit women and making casteist remarks, police said on Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place Friday at the residence of Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral. A video of the incident went viral on social media following which the ruling BJP issued a notice to Thukral.

According to party leaders present at the MLA’s residence when the alleged incident took place, a meeting was called there on Friday morning to resolve an issue of a minor boy eloping with a minor girl. The girl’s family members had lodged an FIR against the boy and his family. The boy’s father had called the girl’s family to Thukral’s residence to resolve the matter, said police.

An argument during the meeting allegedly led to members of both families beating up each other. Thukral reportedly lost his cool and hit some of the women. The video of the incident purportedly shows Thukral misbehaving with them.

The boy’s father later filed a complaint with the police based on which Thukral was booked under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Two other BJP leaders are also named in the FIR, said a police officer.

Thukral termed the allegations baseless. “It is a conspiracy by the Congress to malign me,” he said.

“I did not beat or push anybody and just tried to pacify them. Footage from CCTV cameras installed at my residence can be examined,” he said.

Late on Sunday, the boy’s father submitted an affidavit, saying he wants to withdraw the police complaint as it was filed “on the instigation of some people”.

Senior superintendent of police, Udham Singh Nagar, Sadanand Date, however, said, “The case has been registered and police will investigate the matter despite the complainant submitting an affidavit to withdraw the case.”

State BJP chief Ajay Bhatt served a show-cause notice on Thukral, asking him to reply within 10 days.

This is the second case against Thukral in the last six months. In September 2017, a driver, Satish, filed a complaint with the police against the MLA, accusing him of assault.