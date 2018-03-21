Builder, her partner wanted in NH 74 scam sent to judicial custody

The Nainital district court on Wednesday sent builder Priya Sharma and her partner Sudhir Chawla to one-day judicial custody, a day after they were arrested from Gurugram in connection with the NH 74 scam.

SK Sharma, district government counsel, said the builders were produced before the second additional district and the civil judge sent them to jail for a day.

Sharma and Chawla were absconding since an FIR was lodged on January 26 against them in an alleged money laundering case related to NH-74 scam.

It was alleged that they had sold a plot of land for ₹3.6 crore on Rampur road in Rudrapur and received the first installment of payment for ₹1.5 crore on an agreement to stamp vendor and broker Jeeshan of Kashipur, who had been sent to jail by SIT in the NH-74 scam.

“I have filed all the documents related to case. There are many more people including officials involved in the case. Everybody knows the names (of others involved),” she said.

When SIT probed the case, it was found that the agreement was not only fabricated and false, but also a case of money laundering.

This money was of an officer and had commissioned from farmers who got fatty compensation and wanted to convert black money into white with the co-operation of Priya Sharma.

Special investigative team (SIT) of police, constituted for NH-74 scam probe, conducted raids in Haldwani, Delhi, Dehradun, Ramnagar to nab them but failed to do so.

SIT left no stone unturned to arrest them but Sharma and Chawla didn’t give any chance to police.

Meanwhile, another case of fraud in shifting of toll plaza’s location was registered on March 4 in Kichha police station.

When police failed to arrest or get them surrendered, they obtained non-bailable warrant and later attachment of property order against them from a court.

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP), US Nagar, Sadanand Date said: “They both were staying in hotels of Delhi and Gurugram with changed name and address and used to change the place and hotels frequently to evade arrest.”

“Our team located them with the help of surveillance and nabbed them in DLF mall in Gurugram. They were brought (to the state) on Wednesday,” he said.

On reaching Rudrapur, police took them to the district hospital for medical examination and later questioned in circle officer’ office in Kotwali premises.