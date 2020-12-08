e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Director general of Uttarakhand health department tests positive for Covid-19

Director general of Uttarakhand health department tests positive for Covid-19

Officials at the health department are now tracing contacts as the senior officer came in contact with many.

dehradun Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 18:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun/Haldwani
File photo: An employee in personal protective equipment (PPE).
File photo: An employee in personal protective equipment (PPE). (REUTERS)
         

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Uttarakhand, Amita Upreti, director-general of Uttarakhand health department tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, officials informed.

With Upreti testing positive, officials at the health department are now tracing contacts as the senior officer came in contact with many.

JC Pandey, public relations officer of Uttarakhand health department said, “We have learnt that the DG health has tested positive for Covid-19. She is currently under home-isolation and all those whom she came in contact with in the past few days are being traced.”

He further said that the health department office had not been closed for the sanitization process (till the filing of this copy) and the state control room for Covid-19 was functional.

Meanwhile, district magistrate of Bageshwar, Vineet Kumar, and chief development officer of the district also tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Also read: No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader

Confirming the development, Dr VK Saxena, acting chief medical officer (ACMO) said, “District magistrate Vineet Kumar and chief development officer DD Pant underwent a Covid-19 test on Monday. The test results came out to be positive the same day and they have been isolated. The health department is continuously monitoring their health.”

On Monday, the district magistrate had chaired a meeting with officials from different departments. The district health department is now tracing all the officials who had participated in the meeting and they will further be tested.

Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 cases on Monday crossed the 78,000-mark. The total tally now stands at 78,509. Out of 78,509 who have tested positive so far, a total of 71,105 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 90.57 per cent. The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.46 per cent.

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum (22,856) Covid-19 cases, followed by Haridwar (12,452), US Nagar (10,480) and Nainital (8,979). The state health department has so far tested 14.37 lakh people of which results of over 16,900 are pending.

tags
top news
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
LIVE: Wanted to go to the border not as CM but as a common man, says Kejriwal
LIVE: Wanted to go to the border not as CM but as a common man, says Kejriwal
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
Free mobile app Co-WIN to self-register for vaccine: All you need to know
Free mobile app Co-WIN to self-register for vaccine: All you need to know
Covid-19 vaccines may get license in coming weeks, says health ministry
Covid-19 vaccines may get license in coming weeks, says health ministry
Serum Institute likely to supply Covid-19 vaccine at Rs 250 a dose to govt: Report
Serum Institute likely to supply Covid-19 vaccine at Rs 250 a dose to govt: Report
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In